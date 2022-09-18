NewsCricket
India could not qualify for semis the previous year as they crashed out of the competition in the Super 12 phase.

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav lead Team India's practice session ahead of first T20I against Australia in Mohali - Watch

Team India started their practice session ahead of their first T20I match against Australia in Mohali on Sunday. India will start off their home series against Australia on September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25. Cricketers were seen sweating it out in the nets, upgrading their skill set to take on a solid Australian side.

Star batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were among the players present for the session. India recently failed to defend their Asia Cup title at the 2022 edition of the tournament, which concluded recently. Men in Blue finished at number three in Super Four phase and could not reach the final. Sri Lanka won their sixth title while Pakistan ended as runners-up.

All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia and another home series against South Africa, starting from October 28, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. These will serve as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will go on from October 16 to November 13 this year.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

