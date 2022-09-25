Virat Kohli overtakes Rahul Dravid in THIS elite list of batters of Team India

Virat Kohli on Sunday (September 25) surpassed his Team India coach Rahul Coach in the elite list of batters who have scored the most international runs for India. Kohli now is second in the list with 24,078 international cricket runs after his blistering knock of 63 (48) against Australia in the 3rd and final T20I of the 3-match series. Currently, the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 34,357 runs for India.

Most runs for India in international cricket

34357 - Sachin Tendulkar

24067 - Virat Kohli*

24064 - Rahul Dravid

18433 - Sourav Ganguly

17092 - MS Dhoni

Talking about the stats, Kohli has kept an average of 53.62 in his 471 matches whereas the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has 48.52 in international cricket overall in his 664 matches played for India. Other legendary names like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag are also part of the top ten batters list, who scored the most international runs for Team India.

Kohli who was struggling to find his 71st century recently smacked his long-awaited ton and looks like he has found his mojo back. The talismanic right-hander was right on the money in the Asia Cup 2022 as he played brilliantly in the major tournament. Ahead the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Team India looks ready if we talk the batting as KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kohli have made sure their team does not need Dinesh Karthik to save them in almost every game since he's selected.

Coming to the Australia series, Kohli (63) alongside Suryakumar Yadav (69) figured in a century partnership as India defeated Australia by six wickets with one ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to clinch the three-match series 2-1