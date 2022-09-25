LIVE India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Sachin Tendulkar and co eye victory

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will face Bangladesh Legends in match no. 18th of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Sunday (September 25). India Legends are currently leading the points table with two victories in their four matches played with two no-results. On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends are at the bottom of the table with three defeats in three games and they will look to register their first win of the tournament.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends full Squads

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ravi Gaikwad

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mehrab Hossain, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed