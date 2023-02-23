Under-Fire David Warner to Retire? Australian Batter Opens up on his Future Plans

David Warner is currently going through a lean patch. After a series of low scores in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 vs India, Warner had to go back as he sustained injury. Back home, Cricket Australia selectors are thinking of replacing him in the Test format. Amid the ongoing debate over Warner's place, the opener has made a big statement over the future of his in international cricket. Warner said that he is going to play till 2023 irrespective of pressure being put on him. "I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot (in Tests), then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," Warner told reporters at Sydney Airport.

Also Read | David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's Absence; Axar Patel to be Named as Vice-Captain, says Report

Warner added that he wants to continue playing the best cricket in the next 12 months. "I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it'd be great for the team," Warner said.

A great honour to win the Mullagh Medal on Boxing Day https://t.co/NQ2C5IrK03 pic.twitter.com/h0Hy6qpebW December 30, 2022

"It's easy pickings (for critics) when you're 36 going on 37. I've seen it before with the ex-players as well. "So for me if I'm taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one's worrying about the rest of the team, I'm happy to do that," he added.

On Thursday, February 23, reports started pouring that Warner could be named as the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain for IPL 2023. With captain Rishabh Pant still recovering from injuries he sustained during car accident last December. Warner has previously led in IPL when he was captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has also won them their maiden and only title in 2016. India's spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is likely to be the vice-captain for DC in IPL 2023.