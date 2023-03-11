The Border-Gavaskar Trophy's fourth and final Test between India and Australia is taking place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, and after two days of play, the visitors are dominating. Australian opener Usman Khawaja scored 180 runs in 422 balls, while all-rounder Cameron Green scored 114 runs from 170 balls, resulting in the world's top-ranked Test team posting a total of 480 runs on the board. In the first innings, Australia batted for a total of 167.2 overs, frustrating the Indian bowlers who, with the exception of Ravichandran Ashwin, appeared clueless.

Ashwin, 36, was India's most successful bowler in the first innings, taking six Australian wickets in 47.2 overs. With a total of six wickets in the first innings, he surpassed legendary spinner Anil Kumble's (111) record to become India's leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 113 wickets, the joint-highest tally. He is now on equal terms with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon.

After dismissing Australia for 480 runs, India batted before the end of the second day's play and scored 36 runs without losing a wicket in ten overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting at 17, while Shubman Gill had scored 18 runs. India needs to put up a good show on the third day of the match and put up a big total to win the ongoing Test, which is crucial if it wants to directly qualify for the World Test Championship final. A defeat or a draw in Ahmedabad will leave India dependent on the result of the New Zealand-Sri Lanka Test series.

In the ongoing series, star Indian batter Virat Kohli has not performed well with the bat. He has only managed to score a total of 111 runs in the last five innings. Fans hope that Kohli will return to his scoring ways in the ongoing Test, which is critical for the team. Kohli, who will come out to bat at No. 4 for India, needs 42 runs to complete 4000 runs in Test cricket on home soil. Making the most of his time, Kohli was seen batting at the stadium after the close of the second day's play, and the video of him batting is going viral on social media.