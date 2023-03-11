topStoriesenglish2582331
Rohit Sharma Becomes 6th Indian To Complete 17,000 International Runs

Rohit made his international debut for India in June 2007 and has since played in 48 Tests, 241 ODIs, and 148 T20I matches.

Mar 11, 2023

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma has become the sixth Indian batter to score 17,000 runs in international cricket during the fourth Test against Australia. He scored 35 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 17 runs at the end of day two at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. By scoring four more runs in the morning session of day three's play, he completed 17,000 runs in international cricket. This achievement puts him in the company of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, talismanic Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid, and ex-captains Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rohit made his international debut for India in June 2007 and has since played in 48 Tests, 241 ODIs, and 148 T20I matches. He has scored 3348, 9782, and 3853 runs, respectively, in these matches. Rohit is also the only cricketer in the world to have scored three double hundreds in ODIs.

Rohit could have scored more runs in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test as he faced the short-ball ploy of Mitchell Starc. However, he got out in the 21st over while attempting an uppish backfoot punch off left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, sending the ball straight to short extra cover.

India has already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with victories in Nagpur and New Delhi. However, they need to win the Ahmedabad Test after the loss in Indore to qualify for the World Test Championship final, which will be held at The Oval from June 7-11.

