IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'We Cannot Hide From...', Dinesh Karthik Slams Team India Batters For Poor Show In Indore

After Team India's poor show with the bat in both the innings of the third Test at Indore, critics have come down hard on them. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has joined the chorus of criticism, saying that the batters cannot hide from the fact that they have batted poorly in the match. Karthik also said that the pitch was tough to bat on but Indian batters have themselves chosen to bat on pitches like these as they are more beneficial to them. He said that with low scores, the confidence too hits the rock bottom in international cricket and the going further gets tougher.

Also Read | Here's Why Seats In Narendra Modi Stadium Are Locked Out Ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test 1 - Check

"We cannot hide from the fact that India's top 7 haven't got the scores that they would like. We are talking about consistent collapses. Is batting difficult on this pit? Most definitely. But as a team they have chosen to play on these pitches which means they need to back themselves on them. They are capable of it, a lot of the players in isolation have probably played on tougher pitches and succeeded but playing international cricket is a different ball game," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Australia win the Third Test by 9 wickets. #TeamIndia __ will aim to bounce back in the fourth and final #INDvAUS Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ____



Scorecard __ https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/M7acVTo7ch March 3, 2023

"When you get out a couple of times there are so many doubts that come, the confidence gets low. And then, to go out there and still back yourself just to play those big shots to get away from pressure can be really hard. I completely empathise with the Indian batters, it is hard work, but that is what Test cricket is," he said.

India now play the fourth Test in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13. Not to forget, India still have 2-1 series lead. But they cannot take things lightly from hereon. India must win the last and fourth Test to double up their happiness by winning the series as well as qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship final. If India lose the fourth Test, their chances of making it to the final will be further slimmed.