IND vs AUS: 'Acha Chalta Hu Duaaon...,' KL Rahul Brutally Trolled After Shubman Gill Scores Ton Against Australia In 4th Test, Check Reactions Here

Team India opener Shubman Gill scored a sensational hundred against Australia to make his case stronger than ever to replace former vice-captain KL Rahul on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (March 11). Gill finished his innings for 128 off 235 balls after getting LBW by off-spinner Nathan Lyon. On a pitch where batters had a chance to make the most of their opportunities, Gill took the chance with both hands and scored a hundred to cement his place in the playing eleven for India. (LIVE Score IND vs AUS Here)

Rahul has been struggling with form despite getting numerous chances from his captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Social media could not keep calm after watching Gill become the youngest Indian to score a hundred against Australia in Test cricket. It was also Shubman Gill's second Test ton for India. (IND vs AUS: Umpire Laughs At Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja After Horror DRS Call - Watch)

India got off to a fine start on Day 3 when Gill and Rohit got 36 runs off the 10 overs left before stumps. On Day 4, Rohit was trapped by Kuhnemann losing his wicket for 35 runs off 58 balls. From then, it was all Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill show until the number 3 batter got LBW by Todd Murphy. Later on, Gill and Kohli were in the middle for India but the youngster was outfoxed by veteran Nathan Lyon to break the deadly stand for Australia. Gill smashed 12 boundaries and a maximum in his knock of 128 runs.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja led the Aussies with his massive knock of 180 off 422 balls along with Cameron Green also getting a century, his maiden ton in red-ball cricket for Australia. Steve Smith's side gathered a huge total of 480 runs in their first innings testing the Indian bowling attack to the limits.