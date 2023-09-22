IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali, 130PM IST, September 22
India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Australia 1st ODI Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs AUS, India Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Team India will begin a three-match ODI series against Australia with the first game at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday. This will be the final preparation series for both the sides before they head into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 next month.
KL Rahul will be leading the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested as well. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be making a comeback into the ODI side after a gap of over a year.
Shreyas Iyer, who made a comeback in Asia Cup 2023, but was laid low by back spasms after the first couple of matches in Sri Lanka is also expected to return to the Indian middle-order for the match. Australia, on the other hand, will have their skipper and pace bowler Pat Cummins back in charge after missing the South Africa limited-overs series.
Also returning to the Aussie side is former skipper Steve Smith. But Australia will miss the services of pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who are yet to recover from injuries.
Mohali __ Indore __ Rajkot
The 3_ venues for the #INDvAUS ODI series starting tomorrow __#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XEVhIFaNQk — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2023
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Details
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Date & Time: September 22, 130pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill, David Warner, Tilak Varma, Marnus Labuschagne
All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain: Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted 11
India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Live Tv