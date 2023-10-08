IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 5 in Chennai, 2PM IST, October 8

Team India will begin their campaign in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 with a clash against former winners Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The two sides last faced off in Chennai in a World Cup match back in 1987, with Australia coming out on top by just 1 run.

Rohit Sharma’s side have an illness concern with world No. 2-ranked batter Shubman Gill suffering with dengue fever. If Gill doesn’t get fit for the clash, Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to take his place in the playing 11 and Ishan Kishan will move up the order and open the innings his Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma.

If Gill is able to play in the World Cup 2023 opener against Australia, Rohit will have to pick between in-form batters Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav for a middle-order spot. The home side are also expected to go into this match with a three-man spin attack with Ravichandran Ashwin set to partner Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav on his home ground in Chennai.

Pat Cummins-led Australia also have a fitness concern with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis battling a hamstring injury. If Stoinis doesn’t get fit for the opening match, all-rounder Cameron Green will be stepping into his position.

Apart from Stoinis, leg-spinner Adam Zampa also suffered a freak injury while swimming in the team hotel on the eve of the match against India. If will be interesting to see if Zampa will be able to take field against India in Chennai on Sunday.

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: October 8, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa