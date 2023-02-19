IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Beats Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting to Achieve This HUGE Feat

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli achieved a unique feat in the second Test between Australia and India on Sunday (February 19). The right-handed batter left behind great Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting as he became the fastest player to score 25,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli crossed the 25,000-run mark in style with a boundary at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(more to follow)