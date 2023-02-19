IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Beats Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting to Achieve This HUGE Feat
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli is the only active cricketer to score 25,000 international runs
Trending Photos
India's star cricketer Virat Kohli achieved a unique feat in the second Test between Australia and India on Sunday (February 19). The right-handed batter left behind great Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting as he became the fastest player to score 25,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli crossed the 25,000-run mark in style with a boundary at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Congratulations @imVkohli on reaching international runs in international cricket!
Simply sensational #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Ka4XklrKNA — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
(more to follow)
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion