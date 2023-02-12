'Shubman Gill ko Chance de de Bhai': KL Rahul Brutally Trolled for his 'Perfect Start' Tweet After India Beat Australia in 1st Test

Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul, who scored just 20 in the first innings of the Nagpur Test vs Australians, faced the anger of the fans on Twitter after he tweeted about the 'perfect start' for the home team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Rahul's 20-run knock was very scratchy and the mode of dismissal as well as its timing further frustrated the fans who feel he does not deserve to be in the playing XI of the Test side. With Shubman Gill already in the squad, fans and critics believe that he should rather open the innings. However, the Indian team management does not function on emotions of the fans and Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma still believe Rahul can deliver the goods with the bat.

On Saturday, after India made short work of Aussies at VCA stadium, Rahul tweeted photos from the game and wrote that hosts have taken a good start in the four-match series. Take a look at how fans brutally trolled him.

Bhai Tera khoon kab kholega???? Kab banayega Run??? Aaj to Shami ne bhi 3 sixed maar diye. Ek meharbani kar nextatvh me Shubhman ko chance de de. And u focus on ur IPL Team. — BB__ (@devtaa108) February 11, 2023

"Hume tumhare lacchan bilkul thik nahi Lage rahe, tum rahne do tumse na ho payega " pic.twitter.com/s8c09xg8in — Mohit Mishra (@MohitMishra0705) February 11, 2023

He really needs to work on his caption game as well _ February 11, 2023

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad made a brutal judgment on Rahul when he wrote a long Twitter thread on him. Prasad did not only criticise Rahul but also slammed the selectors for showing favouritism. He opined that with Gill and Sarfaraz Khan in such good form, it makes no sense to continue to give Rahul such a long rope. Prasad argued with numbers and stated that Rahul averages just 34 even after playing 46 Tests, which is a very poor record and not mark of a great batter that everyone thinks he is. The former pacer felt that Rahul should also not be the Indian vice-captain when more experienced cricketers like R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are already in the side.

One has to wait and watch what changes India make for the second Test, which starts on February 17. But knowing that they won the first Test easily, the changes could be made only as per the demand of the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In all likelihood, Rahul may still not get dropped from the playing 11.