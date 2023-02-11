'Oridinary KL Rahul's Selection Based on Favouritism', Venkatesh Prasad Slams India Opener, Says he has Been Given way too Many Chances now

After KL Rahul was dismissed for just 20 in the first innings of the first Test between India and Australia going on at Kanpur, criticism from all corners has come his way and rightly so. The India opener has been inconsistent in Test cricket. He did scored in hundred South Africa last year but Rahul had a poor outing in Bangladesh Tests earlier this year and continues to be a cautious and nervous starter in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. He took 71 balls for his 21 which included one boundary which explains his approaching while batting.

Former India pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad did not mince his words while analying Rahul's Test career. He put out his thoughts on Twitter, writing that even after 46 Tests, Rahul averages 34 in the Test and this number is quite ordinary.

"I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A Test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form," wrote Prasad.

He added that with Shubman Gill and Sarafraz Khan in form of their lives, piling on runs in white-ball and domestic cricket, Rahul is lucky to get these many chances.

"Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to," added Prasad.

Further, Prasad said that Rahul's selection is based not on performance but favouritism. "He has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances. One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism."

Rahul will be under tremendous pressure when he comes out to bat in the next few innings. With Gill already in the squad, if Rahul does not make runs, the management will have no choice but to drop him.