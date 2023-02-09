topStoriesenglish2571503
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA

'KL Rahul's Honeymoon Period Is Now Over', India Opener Gets Brutally Trolled After Getting Out Cheaply in IND vs AUS 1st Test

After playing 71 balls and scoring just 20 in which he smashed just one boundary, KL Rahul was dismissed by debutant Todd Murphy in the penultimate over of the day leading to fans trolling him on twitter

India opening batter KL Rahul was brutally trolled by Indian fans after he was dismissed for 20 in the last moments of opening day of first Test between India and Australia at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. After bowling out Aussies for a mere 177, Rahul and India captain Rohit Sharma came out to open the innings and put on 76 for the first wicket. In this opening partnership, the majority of the work was done by Rohit who finished the day unbeaten on 56 off 69 balls that included 9 fours and 1 six respectively.

The penutimate over of the day was bowled by Todd Murphy, who made his Test debut in this match. The off-spinner pulled off a brilliant caught & bowl dismissal on Rahul. He lured him into driving the ball but the ball took the inside edge and flew straight back at Murphy who took it safely and started celebrating his maiden Test wicket. Rahul was very unhappy with himself as he had got himself dismissed by playing a wrong shot moments before the umpires were going to call it stumps. 

Rahul walked back and soon the social media was buzzing with reactions from the Indian cricket fans who started to troll him. Check out below.

Earlier, Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin made short work of the Australians after they won the toss and opted to bat first on a track that was going to assist the spinners. But to Australians' shock, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami gave strong start to Indians with wickets of Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Australia pulled things back with partnership of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. But after lunch, Jadeja came back to his brutal best, dismissing Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw on back-to-back deliveries. Later, he took the wicket of Smith as well to push Aussies completely on back foot. Ashwin then started his magic, and finished with 3 wickets. Ashwin, in the process, reached landmark of 450 Test wickets too.

