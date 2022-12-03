IND vs BAN 1st ODI Predicted Playing 11: Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul to feature together, debut for Kuldeep Sen?

After losing the ODI series to New Zealand in their backyard, Team India will look to come back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh in the first of the three ODIs on Sunday (December 4) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Not to forget, this is India's full-strength side that will take on Bangladesh. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are back to the fold. One big blow for India is that their ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury that surfaced a day before the match. He has now been replaced by Umran Malik.

Malik, however, will be able to join the Team India squad only by December 4 and may not be available for the selection. So, in his absence and with Rohit, Virat and Rahul coming back, how would India's playing 11 look like?

Mohammed Siraj was certainly going to be in the starting XI. With Shami injured, the place is open for Deepak Chahar. There is a high chance that Kuldeep Sen makes his ODI debut. The right-arm medium fast bowler made heads turn during IPL and has performed exceedingly well in domestic circuit to get a call-up. With veterans like Jasprit Bumrah and Shami missing, this could be his chance to shine.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's first training session in Bangladesh ahead of the three-match ODI series.#BANvIND



— BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2022

All eyes will also be on who Rohit plays in the playing 11 between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Where does Rahul fit in if Pant plays and where does he bat? The top 2 slots will go to Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan followed by Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer. Will Rahul bat at 5 and Rishabh at 6? India may actually go down this way. Let's see what happens at the toss.

India's predicted playing 11 for 1st ODI vs Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Risbabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Sen