BAN: 41- 0 (12) Stumps | IND VS BAN Day 4, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Can R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav help India close game on Day 4?

Bangladesh are struggling to avoid the follow-on after ending second day’s play in the first Test against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 133 for 8. KL Rahul-led India posted 404 in the first innings, thanks to half-centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer put on a record 149-run partnership on the opening day of the Test match on Wednesday (December 14). Both Pujara and Iyer though missed well-deserved centuries after scoring 90 and 86 runs respectively.

Once the specialist batters got out, it was left to all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav to carry India past 400-run mark. Ashwin scored a brilliant half-century, before getting dismissed for 58 and put on 92 runs for the eighth wicket. Kuldeep posted his career-best score of 40.

In the Bangladesh batting innings, Mohammed Siraj struck with the first ball of the innings, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck. Siraj went onto to claim 3 early wicket in the Bangladesh innings.

Kuldeep Yadav then joined the part and claimed four wickets on the second day to have Bangladesh on the mat at 133 for 8 after the second day. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the hero of the ODI series, is still in the middle and only hope for the home side to avoid the follow-on mark which is 204 runs.

