BAN: 41- 0 (12) Stumps | IND VS BAN Day 4, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Can R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav help India close game on Day 4?
India Vs Bangladesh Day 4, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India declared 2nd innings at 258/2 and have Bangladesh 513-run target to chase on Day 4 and 5 of Test.
Trending Photos
Bangladesh are struggling to avoid the follow-on after ending second day’s play in the first Test against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 133 for 8. KL Rahul-led India posted 404 in the first innings, thanks to half-centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer put on a record 149-run partnership on the opening day of the Test match on Wednesday (December 14). Both Pujara and Iyer though missed well-deserved centuries after scoring 90 and 86 runs respectively.
Once the specialist batters got out, it was left to all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav to carry India past 400-run mark. Ashwin scored a brilliant half-century, before getting dismissed for 58 and put on 92 runs for the eighth wicket. Kuldeep posted his career-best score of 40.
In the Bangladesh batting innings, Mohammed Siraj struck with the first ball of the innings, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck. Siraj went onto to claim 3 early wicket in the Bangladesh innings.
Kuldeep Yadav then joined the part and claimed four wickets on the second day to have Bangladesh on the mat at 133 for 8 after the second day. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the hero of the ODI series, is still in the middle and only hope for the home side to avoid the follow-on mark which is 204 runs.
Follow LIVE Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chattogram HERE.
IND vs BAN LIVE: An exciting Day 4 beckons
India need 10 wickets to win first Test. Bangladesh need 471 more runs to do the same. It would be a historic win if Bangladesh pull it off. It will be there first win ever in a Test match against India and what a brilliant way to make history it will be if that happens. Let's see what happends. Welcome to our day 4 coverage of the Test match.
IND 404 & 258/2 d
BAN 150 & 42/0 (12)
Bangladesh need 471 runs
LIVE Score India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: R Ashwin vs BAN in Test
All eyes will be on R Ashwin on Day 4 of the Test match. The wicket is now better to bat on and hence Ashwin will have to bring his A-game to the table. He has a decent record against Bangladesh.
Matches - 5
Innings - 9
Wickets - 16
Best - 5/87
Avg - 26.68
LIVE Score India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Day 4
"I was playing white-ball cricket since my comeback from injury -- playing T20 and One-day cricket. In between, I also played red-ball cricket for India A against New Zealand A and I bowled a long spell. Because of my bowling style, I did't find it much more difficult to switch from white-ball to red-ball cricket. Of course, I was a bit nervous as I was playing red-ball cricket after a long gap but I was not thinking about my performance. The formation is quite different and so are the field positions, you need to have more control in Test cricket -- so I was a bit nervous about these things but I felt quite good at the end of the first innings."
India vs Bangladesh: Kuldeep Yadav and Siraj key for India
India will heavily rely on star of the first innings Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up five wickets and Mohammed Siraj, who bowled his heart out to pick 3 wickets and broke partnerships at crucial stages for India. They need to fire collectively and hope that India bowl the Bangladesh out tomorrow.
India vs Bangladesh: Onus on Indian bowlers
Bangladesh went back to dressing room at the end of Day 3 at 42/0 after 12 overs. They have 2 full days to bat and they still need 471 more runs to win. The Indian bowlers will need to ensure Bangladesh get bowled out tomorrow. If the match goes to Day 5, it will mean that Bangladesh have managed to bat well in the second innings.
IND 404 & 258/2 d
BAN 150 & 42/0 (12)
Day 3: Stumps - Bangladesh need 471 runs
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Shubman Gill says THIS after scoring his first Test century
"I personally thought it (maiden Test century) was long time coming for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way. There weren't any different thoughts (while batting in the 90s). For me, it was about how to play according to the field and then be able to score runs. It was very instinctive (to hit a couple of boundaries and get to the milestone). When the bowler came round the wicket, there was gap between third man and point. I hadn't played it the whole innings. And once the field came in, I went over the fielders. When lunch happened, I was batting around 13. When I'd faced 100 balls, I was 70-odd, it's about pacing the innings. You got to know when to attack as a batter. (The century) Means a lot to me, my family and my friends who have supported me. Special moment for any player - getting the maiden century here means a lot to me."
Live - https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/pRO6sqCxx9
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022
This is it from Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
That's Stumps on Day 3 of the first #BANvIND Test!
Bangladesh move to 42/0 after #TeamIndia secured a 512-run lead!
We will be back for Day 4 action tomorrow.
Scorecard __ https://t.co/CVZ44NpS5m pic.twitter.com/scqMCXxlG2
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022
LIVE IND vs BAN: India captain likely to join squad ahead of 2nd Test against Bangladesh
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely going to return to Bangladesh to lead India for the second and final Test match of the two-match series to be played in Mirpur starting 22nd of December. As per sources close to ANI Rohit Sharma went for rehabilitation and will recover in time before the second Test match and will fly to Bangladesh for the second Test.
LIVE IND vs BAN: India on top
The young Bangladeshi opening pair did well to navigate the challenging 12-over session with little difficulty. Although the ball has had some spin, batting hasn't been that challenging because the track has slowed down somewhat. And this ought to offer the hosts some encouragement for the following two days. But India was the focus of today. It was then a matter of expanding the lead as rapidly as possible when KL decided against the follow-on after taking the final two wickets inside the first hour. With less than an hour to stumps, centuries from Gill and Pujara, both of whom scored them quickly, ensured that the hosts were forced to bat again. There are still 6 sessions and 471 runs left. While West Indies broke a run chase record in Chattogram last year, Bangladesh is currently only concerned with surviving. India, on the other hand, has a tonne of runs still to score and will need to be patient on this sluggish surface. Please return tomorrow at 9.30 a.m. local time to watch the fourth day of play.
Live score - IND 404 & 258/2 d BAN 150 & 42/0 (12) CRR: 3.42 Day 3: Stumps - Bangladesh need 471 runs
LIVE IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara scored Test ton after 52 innings, India declare with 512 lead
The IPL 2023 auction is set to take place on December 23 and just days ahead of the auction India Test specialist Cheteshawar Pujara scored his fastest Test century against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday. Pujara completed his 19th Test century and this was his first Test ton after 1,443 days. In the second innings of the series opener, Shubman Gill and Pujara combined for a tonne of runs for the KL Rahul-led team.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara scored Test ton after 52 innings, India declare with 512 lead
After deciding against the follow-on, India had accomplished everything on their to-do list. Skipper Rahul was unable to capitalise on a start, but Gill and Pujara made merry, attacking the spinners with ease. The track has gone slower from yesterday, but that doesn't take anything away from either batter. There was spin available. At his flowing best, Gill rightfully reached his first Test century, and Pujara broke his century curse with a showy hit of his own. The number of times the No. 3 stepped out to loft spinners down the ground during his knock stood out. It's not a tactic we've seen him use frequently, and while some of it may have been influenced by the circumstances of the game, there also looked to be a noticeable shift in attitude. Any slight chance Bangladesh could have had of causing a sort of collapse was destroyed by the pair's tenacious stand. The scoring pace has also increased dramatically over the past two hours, leaving the hosts with an uphill battle. There are still six complete sessions and one hour today. India is in complete control of this game. Soon, the Bangladesh response will start.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill smashes maiden Test ton and Twitter can't keep calm
India's star opening batter Shubman Gill finally completed his maiden Test hundred when he smashed 110 off 152 balls in the 2nd innings of the first Test vs Bangladesh. His knock included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Gill batter superbly and ensured India continue to score at a brisk pace. His strike rate in this innings was over 70 which is testimony to the fact that while reaching a great personal milestone, Gill kept the team's interest in mind. As soon as Gill reached the landmark, twitter started celebrating the knock by the opener, some calling him the future legend of Indian cricket.
LIVE IND vs BAN: DRS goes down in 1st Test as Bangladesh denied a review
A rare incident occurred on Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India. On the first ball of the 32nd over in India's 2nd innings, bowled by Yasir Ali to Shubman Gill, the ball spun from outside off stump to hit Gill on the pads. The Bangladesh players appealed in unison but the onfield umpire did not raise the finger. Bangladesh captain discussed with his players and then went for review. The umpire went upstairs but then a shocking reply came. The umpire was told that the DRS camera was down and they would not be able to review the delivery, either with ball tracker of snicko.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill departs after hundred
India opening batsman Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century against Bangladesh today. After scoring his century he and Cheteshwar Pujara took attack on Bangladesh's bowlers. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the priced wicket of Gill while Pujara also reached his fifty. Virat Kohli has joined Pujara in the middle.
LIVE Score - IND 404 & 193/2 (50.5) CRR: 3.8 Day 3: 3rd Session - India lead by 447 runs
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill batting on 80
Shubman Gill goes to tea, batting on 80 - just 20 runs away from his maiden Test ton. Cheteshwar Pujara is on 33 off 55 balls. Their partnership has put on 70 runs so far.
India are 140/1, lead by 394 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 3rd Day: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara bring up 50 partnership
Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have brought up the 50 partnership for the second wicket. Gill is batting on 75 and Pujara is on 22.
India are 124/1, lead by 378 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Controversy in Bangladesh, DRS has gone down!
Yasir Ali appeals for a dismissal against Shubman Gill, referred for DRS but the camera has gone down. DRS is not available as a result and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan is not pleased. Gill survives, batting on 70.
India are 118/1, lead by 372 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara brings up India's 100
Cheteshwar Pujara gets a couple of fours to move along to 13 and Shubman Gill is batting on 63.
India are 103/1, lead by 357 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 3: Shubman Gill gets 1st SIX
Shubman Gill gets the first six of the innings to move along to 62 off 89 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 2.
India 2nd inngs 91/1, lead by 345 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill completes 5th Test fifty
Shubman Gill completes his fifth Test match fifty off 84 balls, can be reach his first Test century? Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 1. Gill celebrates with a sweep shot for 4 to move to 55.
India are 83/1, lead by 337 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 3rd Day: KL Rahul GONE!
KL Rahul falls to the short delivery, goes for pull short off Khaled Ahmed and holes out to Taijul Islam at fine-leg for 23 off 62 balls. Shubman Gill is batting on 44.
India are 70/1, lead by 324 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill racing towards his fifty
Shubman Gill gets his fifth boundary, slams Mehidy Hasan Miraz through the covers for four to move to 43. KL Rahul is batting on 23.
India 2nd inngs 69/0, lead by 323 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 3: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul bring up fifty
Openers Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have brought up the fifty partnership for the opening wicket - the best opening stand for India in 2022. Gill hammers a couple of fours to move along to 34. KL Rahul is batting on 22.
India 2nd inngs 58/0, lead by 312 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Couple of runs for Shubman Gill after lunch
Shubman Gill gets a couple runs in the first over after lunch on Day 3 to move along to 17. KL Rahul is batting on 20.
India 2nd inngs 38/0, lead by 292 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 1st Test: KL Rahul gets couple of fours
Indian skipper KL Rahul get 2 fours to move along to 20. It is first boundary after 80 deliveries. Shubman Gill is batting on 15.
India 2nd inngs 36/0, lead by 290 runs at lunch on Day 3 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 3: India extend lead to 280
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are playing it safe in the first 11 overs. Gill is batting on 14 and India captain Rahul is on 11.
India 2nd inngs 26/0 and lead by 280 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Watchful start for India
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill batting watchfully before lunch on Day 3. Rahul is batting on 9 and Gill is on 6.
India 2nd inngs 16/0 and lead by 270 runs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill SURVIVES!
Umpire Michael Gough raises his finger against Shubman Gill as Taijul Islam appeals for leg-before. But DRS comes to Gill's rescue as it shows wickets are missing. Gill is batting on 3 and KL Rahul is on 7.
India 2nd inngs 11/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 3: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill out in the middle
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are in the middle in the second innings as skipper Rahul decides not to enforce follow-on after taking 254-run lead. Rahul gets off the mark with a four off the final ball of the 1st over off Khaled Ahmed.
India 2nd inngs 4/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh all-out for 150
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is stumped for 25 off Axar Patel to bring an end to Bangladesh innings for 150. India will not enforce follow-on as they lead by 254 runs in the 1st innings.
Bangladesh 1st innings 150 all out vs India
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the 1st Test between India vs Bangladesh HERE.
More Stories