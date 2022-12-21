IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Weather and Pitch Report: Rain to play spoilsport in Dhaka? Checkout India vs Bangladesh Possible 11 and more here

After facing defeat in the ODI series, Team India took charge of the proceedings in the Test series against Bangladesh as they won the first Test by 188 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. All the focus now shifts to the second game against the same opposition as the race for qualification in the World Test Championship final is still on for Team India. Moreover, India have a record to keep against Bangladesh as they have not lost a match in the longer format against Bangladesh in 12 Test matches so far. The batting lineup of India showed a lot of promise in the first match with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 90 in the first innings and a super ton in the second. Shubman Gill got his maiden Test hundred as well in the second innings handing his team a good grip in the match. (IND vs BAN 2nd Test: KL Rahul ruled out 2nd Test after getting HURT in nets? Read all details here)

Man of the match was presented to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who had a spectacular game bagging 8 wickets in the first and second innings. Below we bring you all the details about the second Test between India and Bangladesh. (Follow IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Score)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Weather report

As per weather reports, there's a 5 percent chance of rain during the India vs Bangladesh second Test match and the temperature is expected to be around 27° Celcius. The sky will be to be clear in day and partly cloudy in night.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Pitch report

The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium is known for its high-scoring matches and the average first innings score of Test matches is 341 at the venue. The team batting first has won 12 times out of the 23 Test matches played at the stadium with eight times the team batting second getting the victory.

India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam