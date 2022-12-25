IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 'I'm not going to lie', KL Rahul opens up on Team India's DRESSING ROOM scenes during TENSE CHASE

Team India got out of jail in the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh in Dhaka. Chasing 145 to win the match, India were in a spot of bother on the morning of Day 4 with Bangladesh dismissing overnight batters Jaydev Unadkat, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant in first hour of the match to get closer to a historic win. Bangladesh have never won a Test match against India and this record stays, much to the dismay of Tigers' fans. The small crowd at the Mirpur stadium had begun to celebrate when Axar Patel was cleaned up by a brilliant Mehidy Hasan. He picked up a five-wicket haul and still finished on the losing side.

India skipper KL Rahul spoke at the end of the match about the dressing room scenes when the chase was stuck for India.

"You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We've played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game. But I`m not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room," mentioned KL Rahul.

Rahul also admitted that the pitch was good to bat on. "It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings. It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once the ball got softer, it was easier to score runs. It was a matter of who plays the new ball better," mentioned Rahul.

He concluded by saying that Indian bowling attack has done job for many years now and Dhaka Test was no different.

"We did lose a few more wickets than ideal (in the chase) but we got the job done. Will take the win. That (bowling attack) has been the case for the last many years now. Wherever we`ve gone overseas in recent years, we have done the job," concluded the 30-year-old.