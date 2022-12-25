Was 2022 a TERRIBLE year for Indian cricket team? Read about Team India's overall performance here

Team India finished year 2022 with a win. They won the last assignment of the year against Bangladesh, the 2nd Test at Dhaka by 3 wickets. The victory, however, was very scratchy. R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer had to drag the Indian team to the win. Nevertheless, Team India won the contest as well as series and finished the eyar on a high. This is also India's 16th Test series win in a row in Asia. As the year ends, let's look at how the Men in Blue fared in 2022 across all formats. Read more below.

How well did India perform in 2022 across formats?

Team India played in 71 matches in 2022, wining 46, losing 21, one match resulted in a tie while 3 were No Results. This means that India's winning percentage was 64,78 percen across formats.

Also Read | World Test Championship Points Table: Where does India RANK in WTC table after 2-0 series win vs Bangladesh, check INSIDE

Format-wise performance of Team India in 2022

India played 7 Tests in 2022, winning 4 and losing three. Their winning percentage was 57.14 percent. Importantly, Team India continues to be in race for World Test Championships final.

India played 24 ODIs in 2022, winning 14 and losing 8 while two were No results. Their winning percentage was 58.33%.

Whereas in T20Is, India produced the best show, playing 40 matches and winning 28 out of them, losing 10 games while one finished as a tie. Team India's winning percentage in T20Is was 70%.

Team India, home and away record in 2022

India played 25 matches at home in 2022, winning 19 while losing 5 matches and one match finished in No result. India played 33 matches away out of which they won 18 games, losing 12, 1 finished as a tie and 2 were No Results. India played 13 matches at Neutral venues, winning 9 games while losing 4.

Also Read | 'Pujara Ne Kya Kiya,' Indian fans unhappy with Cheteshwar Pujara winning Man of the Series Award over Shreyas Iyer - Check Reactions

Team India Overall show in 2022?

The numbers and percentages aside, it was a forgettable year for India. They lost the fifth Test vs England in July, failing to win their first series over there after 2007. India could only reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. There was a ODI series loss vs New Zealand in New Zealand. Team India will embark on a new journey in 2023 with Sri Lanka series. The year 2023 is important one as it is the ODI World Cup year. And then the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy will also take place in March, which will decide the finalist for the World Test Championship.