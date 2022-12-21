IND vs BAN 2nd Test Predicted Playing 11: Is KL Rahul INJURED and who will REPLACE him? Read here

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh will start tomorrow (December 21) at Dhaka. India are 1-0 ahead in the series. They trumped the Bangladeshis on their home soil by a big margin and will aim to seal the series with a win in Dhaka as well. After losing the ODI series, the onus will be on Indian Test side at least return with the Test series win. By the looks of it, it seems India will run over Bangladesh again. The Indian bowling attack turned out to be just too good for the Bangladesh batting order.

What is not to be forgotten is that the Tigers will give their all in the 2nd Test to try and level the series. They might have been outplayed on almost all 5 days of the Test, they are still playing on their homeground which keeps them some help to make a strong comeback. India, on the other hand, will be looking to increase their chances of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championships. With the win in the 1st Test, they jumped to the second on the World Test Championships points table. They would still South Africa to lose the remaining 2 Tests and them to win the last Test vs Bangladesh to ensure they are playing the final against the Aussies.

Coming to the playing 11, KL Rahul, the Indian captain, received a heavy blow on his hand while doing the nets ahead of the 2nd Test. However, batting coach Vikram Rathour said, in the pre-match conference, that he seems fine. The last advice will be doctor's, so we still do not have best idea whether Rahul will be fit for the Test or not. India have already lost Rohit Sharma to a thumb injury, Mohammed Shami had also been ruled out earlier due to a elbow concern. The lastest to join the injury list is Navdeep Saini, who is out due to abdominal muscle strain.

In case Rahul does not play owing to an injury, Abhimanyu Easwaran will make his Test debut and Pujara will lead the side.

India playing 11: KL Rahul/Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh playing 11: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque/Yasir Ali, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed/Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed