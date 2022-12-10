Ishan Kishan, playing in place of injured Rohit Sharma, slammed his maiden ODI double hundred vs Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram. He departed for 210 which came off just 131 deliveries that included 24 fours and 10 sixes respectively. In the process, he smashed many world records. Ishan completed the 200 in just 126 deliveries, which is now the fastest double hundred ever scored. He had started off scratchily but picked up the run-scoring pace after completing his fifty. Once he reached the half-century landmark, there was no stopping the young man from Jharkhand.

There were plenty of world records that took the beating. Check all the records Ishan Kishan broke in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh after completition of his maiden double hundred.

- Least innings to score ODI 200

- First to score maiden 100 as ODI 200

- Fastest ODI 200

- 1st Indian LHB to score ODI 200

- Most 6s by Indian in an innings at 2

- Highest ODI score in Bangladesh

- Highest ODI score vs Bangladesh

- 1st ODI 200 vs Bangladesh

- 1st ODI 200 in Bangladesh

Not to forget, after Ishan Kishan departed, former Indian captain Virat Kohli too reached to his 72nd international ton, going past the great Australian batter Ricky Ponting. Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, in terms of most international tons ever scored. Sachin, has to his name, 100 international hundreds.

Coming back to Kishan, he has become only the fourth Indian to scored an ODI double hundred, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain has slammed the double ton, not once, not twice but thrice. However, this is the first time that a double ton has been scored by an India against Bangladesh in a fifty-over match.