LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: KL Rahul to lead India in absence of injured Rohit Sharma

India Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Check all the news from third ODI between KL Rahul's Team India and Litton Das-led Bangladesh team at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India will aim to save themselves from the embarrassment of a clean sweep in the hands of Bangladesh when they take them on in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday (December 10). The hosts lead 2-0 in the series and have already sealed the series win. Bangladesh have never inflicted a whitewash on India ever in any format and this provides a golden chance for Litton Das and Co to make it happen. The fact that Rohit Sharma, the India captain, is missing in this last ODI due to a thumb injury means Bangladesh could not have asked for a better moment to make a clean sweep.
The ODI series moves to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram where it will be concluded before the Tests start on December 14 at the same venue.
India have never looked as weak as they look now in ODIs. With plenty of injuries, the team lacks proven stars. There is a long list of stars missing in this series for India. They are Rohit, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. There is no Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal either as they have been rested.
Bangladesh have been playing brilliant cricket together. One of the biggest reasons for their two back to back wins over India is one player named Mehidy Hasan Miraz who struck a brilliant hundred in the last match to set up the match nicely for the hosts. He played a match-winning knock in the first ODI as well. India will need to ensure he does not perform in the 3rd ODI and they knock the hosts out to finish the series with a win.
India vs Bangladesh: Recap of previous 2 ODIs
Bangladesh have been lucky on the toss front. They have won both the tosses so far, in 1st and 2nd ODI respectively.
In the 1st ODI, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl and bowled brilliant to stop India to just 186 in 41.2 overs. They then chased it down with four overs remaining and one wicket in hand, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
In the 2nd ODI too, Bangladesh won and this time opted to bat first. This time they were under pressure after having lost 6 wickets for under 100 runs but Mehidy played another brilliant innings, smashing a ton while Mahmudullah too played a gritty knock to guide Bangladesh to 271/7 in 50 overs.
In reply, India, despite efforts from Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma, fell short by 5 runs and lost the series.
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Men In Blue under pressure
Team India will be under tremendous pressure in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh as they are trailing 0-2 in the three-match series. The action moves to Chattogram from Dhaka and the visitors will hope to win the last match of the series and ensure Bangladesh do not inflict a whitewash on them.
The match begins at 11.30 am IST on December 10. Watch this space for all buil-up related stuff and news.
