Musheer Khan To Miss 3 Months Of Action Following Road Accident, Set To Miss Irani Cup, Initial Ranji Games

Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan, younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz, is "stable" after suffering a road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow but is set to miss cricketing action for a prolonged period starting with the upcoming Irani Cup. The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai's matches at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, starting from October 11.

It is learnt that Musheer was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, his hometown, for the Irani Cup beginning on October 1. He was accompanied by his father Naushad Khan, who also suffered minor scratches in the accident that took place on the Purvanchal Expressway after his car hit a divider and overturned.

Dr. Bhola Singh, Medical Superintendent at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, said in a statement that the cricketer is out of danger.

"Cricketer Musheer Khan, injured in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway, was brought to the emergency department of Medanta Hospital due to pain in his neck. His treatment is being conducted under the supervision of Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Director of the Department of Orthopedics.

"His condition is stable and he is out of danger," Dr. Singh said in the statement.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said Musheer is currently "stable, conscious, and well-oriented".

"He has sustained a fracture in the neck region and is under close observation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care," the MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said in a release.

"Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments," he added.

The development comes as a blow for the teenager who has already scored three centuries and a half-century in nine First-Class games. He had a double hundred in last season's Ranji Trophy quarter-final, a half-century in the semi-final and a match-winning century in the final against Vidarbha. He had also begun the 2024-25 domestic season with a hundred in the Duleep Trophy for India B against India A in Bengaluru recently.

Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai are slated to take on Rest of India in the Irani Cup match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from October 1-5. After the Irani game, Mumbai will begin their Ranji campaign on October 11 against Baroda.