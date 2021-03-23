हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

Ind vs Eng 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya sets new world record with swashbuckling fifty on debut

Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls on his ODI debut.

Krunal Pandya in action during 1st ODI against England (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya had a dream ODI debut on Tuesday (March 23) against England in the series-opener of the ongoing three-match ODI series in Pune. The Mumbai Indians star smashed fifty in just 26 balls thus breaking the world record for the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODI cricket.

Krunal scored an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls laced with seven fours and two sixes and his innings came in at a crucial juncture of the match when India’s march had been halted by a couple of early wickets.

Notably, the southpaw also became the 15th Indian batsman to hit a fifty-plus score on debut in ODI cricket. He is the first batsman since Faiz Fazal in 2016. He is also only the third India batsman to hit a fifty on debut while batting at No. 7 or below after Saba Karim and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul (62*) and Krunal Pandya's (58*) blitz in the end propelled India's score to 317/5 in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) shone with bat and contributed to India’s cause.

Brief Scores: India 317/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 98, KL Rahul 62*, Krunal Pandya 58*; Ben Stokes 3-34) vs England.

