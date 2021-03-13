हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Ind vs Eng 1st T20I: Uttarakhand Police trolls Virat Kohli for getting out on duck

In the 1st T20I between India and England, Kohli got out on zero in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard and Uttarakhand Police used the example of his dismissal to raise driving awareness.

Virat Kohli walks back after getting out on a duck against England (source: Twitter)

Uttarakhand Police on Friday took a dig on India skipper Virat Kohli for getting out on a duck against England in the first T20I and used the example of his dismissal to raise driving awareness.

In the match, Kohli got out on zero in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. The 32-year-old was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and with this, India was reduced to 3/2.

"A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness or else you can get out on zero just like Kohli," Uttarakhand Police's official Twitter handle wrote.

Meanwhile, England secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The visitors delivered an all-round performance in the match and completely outplayed their opponents.

With this victory, the Eoin Morgan-led side has gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India only managed to score 124 runs from the allotted 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer (67) smashed a sensational half-century to rescue India from early blows but England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the hosts to 124/7.

Chasing a target of 125 runs, England witnessed a brilliant start with both openers, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, scoring regular boundaries. From England, Roy was the highest run-getter with 49 runs. England chased down the target with 27 balls remaining.

