The chatter ahead of the start of ODI series between England and India was all about thrilling cricket. But on Tuesday, at The Oval, India were dominating in their ten-wicket thrashing of England, with Jasprit Bumrah scything through the top-order and ended with 6/19, his best-ever show in ODIs.

With confidence high after a comprehensive show at The Oval, India will be targeting to seal the series quickly in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14), just like what they did in the preceding T20I series, which they eventually won 2-1. For India, apart from Bumrah being at his menacing best in terms of skill and control on a greenish pitch offering seam, swing and extra bounce, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna provided him with ample support to bowl out England for just 110, after being 26-5 at one point.

With the bat, Rohit Sharma was at his glorious best, using his pulls and hooks to precision against the short-ball strategy from the England bowlers to remain unbeaten on 78, it allowed Shikhar Dhawan, his long-standing opening partner and playing his first ODI since February this year, to settle in and find his groove, which he did by hitting the winning boundary.

#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 scored an unbeaten half-century in the chase and was our top performer from the second innings of the first #ENGvIND ODI.



Here's a summary of his knock pic.twitter.com/W2hoSOeIc5 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

The availability of Virat Kohli for the second ODI still remains doubtful after he missed the first match due to a groin strain. On the other hand, England welcoming Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow into the ODI set-up under Jos Buttler`s first match as the skipper in this format did not as they would have liked and now face an uphill task of keeping the series alive on the third anniversary of their dramatic 2019 World Cup triumph at the very same venue.

While Stokes, Root, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy fell for ducks, Bairstow could crawl his way to single digit. Buttler, though, hanged around to top-score with 30, being one of four batters alongside Moeen Ali, David Willey and Brydon Carse to reach double figures for England. With the ball, England were simply ineffective as they couldn`t separate Sharma and Dhawan pairing.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Match Details

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday (July 14).

Where will the India vs England 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the Lord’s in London.

What time will the India vs England 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 5.30 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be available on Sony Six Network.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.