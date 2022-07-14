IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: India will take the field in the 2nd ODI only with one intention which is to win the game and with that the series. After England drew the fifth Test of the series, India have displayed amazing cricket on the field, with the white ball. They thrashed England in first two T20s to grab the series and then showed a complete all-round show to beat England by 10 wickets in the first ODI. Rohit Sharma and Co will be eyeing a series win today vs Jos Buttler's men to make a big statement in both the white-ball formats.

One thing is for sure is that both the teams will be looking to play the ODI series with the T20 mindset. Not to forget, this is a T20 World Cup cycle and ODIs do not have much of the context. Hence, Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma will be playing these ODIs keeping the T20 World Cup squad in mind. We have already seen how Rohit went about in the chase in the last match, smashing 76 off 58 balls that included 6 fours and 5 sixes respectively. Don't think India will change their approach in the 2nd ODI as well.

Will Virat Kohli play today?

The one-dayers are the best format for Virat to come back among runs. The 50-over format gives a batter enough time to settle in and then go big once the eye is set on the ball. Virat has excelled in the past and with runs not flowing from his bat these days, these ODIs could have been a great comeback tool for him. Alas, he continues to heal his groin injury and there is no update on whether he is fit enought to play or not. If Virat plays, India will certainly make him abt at 3 otherwise Shreyas Iyer will continue to take his place.

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer/Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.