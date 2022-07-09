IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE score and match updates: Jos Buttler wins toss, India to bat first
IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Check Live Score and Updates from India vs England 2nd T20I here.
India are set to face England in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9) after a stellar performance in the first match of the 3-match series. With the Rohit Sharma-led side adopting a high-attacking approach with the bat, Kohli might come in at the expense of Deepak Hooda, who made a strong case for himself in that position with a century against Ireland at Malahide and hit 33 off just 17 balls in the first T20I at Southampton.
However, India would be pleased with Hardik Pandya coming back to his best as an all-rounder. At Southampton, Pandya slammed his maiden T20I fifty with 51 off 33 balls, laced with six fours and six as India reached 198/8, with Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav chipping in as well. What they will look to improve is the batting in the last five overs, where they got 57/5 and dropped many catches, which didn't become costly for them.
Hello from Birmingham for the second #ENGvIND T20I #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/koDOMOpZKi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022
England, on the other hand, didn't have an ideal start in life post-Eoin Morgan. Their top-order is explosive with captain Jos Buttler opening the batting alongside Jason Roy and Dawid Malan as well as Liam Livingstone completing the top-order. But at Southampton, as the ball swung, they couldn't do much. With the ball, England pulled back well in the last three overs, conceding just 20 runs, with right-arm pacer Chris Jordan being the pick of bowlers with 2/23, in a bowling line-up where others had an economy rate of above eight.
India have already won the first match and will look to seal the deal in this second T20I as the Rohit Sharma-led side have proven time and time again that they don't give any easy pickings to their opponents. The hosts too didn't get much time to prepare themselves after the first match loss as there a gap of just one day before this second T20 has taken place.
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Playing XI:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson
Toss Update!
Jos Buttler wins toss and opts to bowl first. India have made 4 changes from the first T20I against England.
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Probable Playing XI:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction
Hero from the last match
Hardik Pandya was the hero for India in the first T20 against England. He was back to his very best as he scored 51 off 33 balls to help India post a huge total of 198 and later on took 4 wickets with ball helping his team restrict England to 148/10 in 19/3 overs. Checkout his interview with Ishan Kishan below...
From bowling fast to scoring big and crediting those behind the scenes.
as @hardikpandya7 chats with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia's win in the first #ENGvIND T20I. - By @Moulinparikh
Full interview https://t.co/1wJyFRDJqL pic.twitter.com/kIbTSD8mpB
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2022
