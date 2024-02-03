WATCH: AB De Villiers Confirms Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Are Expecting Second Child

Anushka Sharma has maintained a low profile in recent times, stepping away from the limelight since her last appearance in the film "Zero" alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which didn't fare well at the box office. Speculations have circulated about the actress expecting her second child with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. While the couple has chosen not to address these rumors directly, numerous photos and videos capturing Anushka's baby bump during outings with Virat have surfaced on social media. AB de Villiers has now confirmed the pregnancy news.

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy. Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love. So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?’. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now’. Then I said I am doing well,” he shared on his YouTube channel. (WATCH: Ben Stokes Stunned By Jasprit Bumrah's Cracking Delivery During India vs England 2nd Test)

AB de Villiers continued, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision."