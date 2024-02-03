trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717382
IND VS ENG

IND: 28-0 (5) | IND VS ENG Day 3, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Key For India

India Vs England Day 3, 2nd Test Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain unbeaten at Day 2 stumps.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: On Day 2 of the second Test between India and England, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets helping his side bowl out England for just 253 runs. Only Zak Crawley 76 (78) and Ben Stokes 47 (54) could make some notable contributions as Indian bowlers were on top of their game. Kuldeep Yadav also took three wickets in his 17 overs giving away 71 runs.

After a steady start from England openers Crawley and Duckett, the likes of Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and more fell prey to the hosts bowling attack. Later on, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stood their ground to finish the day for India with a lead of 171 runs.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Here.

03 February 2024
17:47 PM

LIVE IND vs ENG Day 3 2nd Test

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Day 3 for the Second Test match between India and England. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue innings for India with 28 runs from 5 overs tomorrow.

