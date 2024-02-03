IND: 28-0 (5) | IND VS ENG Day 3, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Key For India
India Vs England Day 3, 2nd Test Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain unbeaten at Day 2 stumps.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: On Day 2 of the second Test between India and England, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets helping his side bowl out England for just 253 runs. Only Zak Crawley 76 (78) and Ben Stokes 47 (54) could make some notable contributions as Indian bowlers were on top of their game. Kuldeep Yadav also took three wickets in his 17 overs giving away 71 runs.
After a steady start from England openers Crawley and Duckett, the likes of Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and more fell prey to the hosts bowling attack. Later on, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stood their ground to finish the day for India with a lead of 171 runs.
