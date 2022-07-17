IND vs ENG Highlights 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant fires 125 to help India clinch series
India will take on England in the decider of the 3-match ODI series on Sunday (July 17) at Manchester. After a horrific performance from the Jos Buttler-led Three Lions in the first game, they bounced back to show the Men in Blue that they are not to be taken lightly. New skipper Jos Buttler will be keen on getting the ODI series trophy after losing the T20I series against Rohit Sharma-led India. A lot of questions will be answered on Sunday like will Virat Kohli finally find his mojo back? Will Jos Buttler win his first ODI series as England captain? Follow the live score and updates of the third and final One-Day international between India and England below. With less 18 months left for the 2023 ICC World Cup (ODI), India will surely look up to the performances in these kind of key matches and make a plan accordingly. It is no doubt that coach Rahul Dravid will be closely watching the mindset of each and every player.
IND win by 5 wickets
India win by 5 wickets as Rishabh Pant fires 125 (113) to guide India to the ODI series win over England. Hardik Pandya and Pant were key to India's victory as their partnership helped the Men in Blue to achieve this victory. India lost Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli cheaply but Pandya and Pant helped their team to clinch the 3-match ODI series.
Pant completes TON
Rishabh Pant completes his century in 106 balls including 10 fours and 2 sixes. His first ton in ODI cricket and what a time to do it, when your team needs and you deliver, it's a different feeling. India now need just 24 off 54 balls.
IND- 236/5 (41 Overs), Pant 100 (106) & Jadeja 7 (15)
GONE!
BIG WICKET! Hardik Pandya 71 (55) caught by Ben Stokes bowled by Brydon Chase. England gain some momentum now but India are in good control of the innings at the moment. Jadeja has walked in and kept his cool along side Rishabh Pant.
IND- 223/5 (39.3 Overs), Jadeja 6 (12) & Pant 89 (100)
Pant completes fifty
Rishabh Pant completes his fifty in 71 balls, excellent temperament shown by the left-hander to build a partnership with Hardik Pandya. He has smacked 5 fours on his way to the fifty in a crucial situation.
IND- 159/4 (31 Overs), Pandya 52 (46) & Pant 50 (71)
Pandya hits fifty
Hardik Pandya completes his half-century in just 43 balls. Brilliant innings by the right-hander to sail his team back into the contest. Pandya has hit 7 fours on his way to the fifty with a strike rate of 117.
IND- 152/4 (30 Overs), Pandya 50 (43) & Pant 45 (67)
India need 107 runs to win
Pant & Pandya steady IND
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya bring India back into the contest as they steady the innings after Virat Kohli's wicket. Both batters are looking settle at the moment but they need build up a bigger partnership if they eye a win in this match. Only Ravindra Jadeja left (as a batter) for India after Pant and Pandya.
IND- 116/4 (23.4 Overs), Pandya 29 (25) & Pant 32 (49)
AGAIN!
Virat Kohli GONE! Similar dismissal for the right-hander as he nicks it back to the keeper, Reece Topley gets his third wicket of the game. India with Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant in the middle now.
GONE!
BIG WICKET! Rohit Sharma caught by Root at slip bowled by Topley. Reece Topley gets both the openers out for England in India's chase of 260 runs.
IND- 31/2 (6 Overs), Kohli 11 (15) & Pant 1 (1)
GONE!
Shikhar Dhawan 1 (3) caught by Jason Roy bowled by Topley. Dhawan tried to drive the ball pitched up and Roy was keen on getting the catch diving forward. India lose their first wicket inside 3 overs.
IND- 13/1 (2.1 Overs), Rohit 12 (10)
Watch: Jadeja takes a STUNNER
Eng all out for 259
England are bowled out for 259 in 45.5 overs. India need 260 runs to win the series. Skipper Jos Buttler scored a fifty and small multiple partnerships between the England batters got them to a total of 259. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow couldn't fire and that has given India a good chance to steal the ODI series.
OUT!
Jos Buttler 60 (80) caught Jadeja bowled by Hardik Pandya. England lose their skipper in a tricky situation as Hardik Pandya strikes once again! He's on fire at the moment with the ball.
ENG- 212/7 (40 Overs), Willey 3 (7) & Overton 11 (12)
GONE!
BIG WICKET! Liam Livingstone 27 (31) caught by Ravindra Jadeja bowled by Hardik Pandya. Brilliant catch by Jadeja at deep square as Pandya once again gets the better of Liam Livingstone.
ENG- 198/6 (36.3 Overs), Buttler 60 (79)
Buttler hits fifty
England are in a tricky situation as Jos Buttler completes his fifty in balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Brilliantly played by the right-hander so far but he needs to stay at the crease until the end to put up a challenging total for India.
ENG- 169/5 (31.4 Overs), Buttler 50 (64) & Livingstone 9 (16)
GONE!
What a catch by Rishabh Pant. Moeen Ali 33 (44) GONE! Ravindra Jadeja gets his first wicket in the very first over and breaks the partnership between Buttler and Ali of 75 runs.
ENG- 149/5 (27.2 Overs), Buttler 40 (54)
Buttler & Ali on looking dangerous
Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are looking dangerous at the moment for India as both the batters settle comfortably now after taking a good look at the wicket.
ENG- 149/4 (27 Overs), Buttler 40 (54) & Ali 32 (42)
Buttler & Ali steady ship for ENG
Captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali steady the ship for England after losing 4 wickets inside 25 overs. India are desperate for a wicket at the moment as they know any one of these batters can hurt them later if they settle in.
ENG- 126/4 (23 Overs), Buttler 30 (41) & M Ali 22 (32)
Pandya on FIRE
Hardik Pandya 2/2 in 4 overs as he takes Ben Stokes for his second, brilliant bowling by the all-rounder as he gets India the big wickets of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes. England on the backfoot now with Buttler and Ali in the middle.
ENG- 80/4 (16 Overs), Ali 1 (11) & Buttler 10 (20)
Pandya STRIKES!
Jason Roy miscues his shot as Hardik Pandya gets his first wicket of the match. Caught by Rishabh Pant, Roy would be disappointed with the dismissal as he was looking is tremendous touch until the wicket.
ENG- 68/3 (11.2 Overs), Buttler 0 (6) & Stokes 26 (26)
Stokes & Roy STEADY England
Ben Stokes and Jason Roy steady England after Siraj gave them two major blows of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in a single over. It is a batting wicket and Stokes along with Roy are showing some really positive signs for England.
ENG- 66/2 (9 Overs), Stokes 24 (22) & Roy 41 (26)
ANOTHER ONE!
Siraj gets another one as Joe Root is gone for a DUCK! Caught by Rohit Sharma at second slip. England lose their second wicket as the right-arm pacer fills in the shoes of Jasprit Bumrah perfectly. Dream start for India.
ENG- 12/2 (2 Overs), Roy 12 (6)
GONE!
Jonny Bairstow 0 (3) caught by Shreyas Iyer bowled by Mohammad Siraj. India get the ideal start after a disappointing first over, England lose their first wicket as Bairstow miscues his shot completely for an easy catch to Iyer at mid-off.
ENG- 12/1 (1.3 Overs), Roy 12 (6)
Jason Roy on FIRE!
Jason Roy creams Mohammad Shami for 3 boundaries in the first over of the match. England start confident as Roy looks in destructive touch at the moment. India have to be a little tighter now.
ENG- 12/0 (1 Over), Roy 12 (6) & Bairstow 0 (0)
No Jasprit Bumrah?
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Playing XI:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS UPDATE!
Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl first against England in the third and final ODI of the series.
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction:
Team India all set!
