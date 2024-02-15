WATCH: Rohit Sharma Devastated As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Runout On Test Debut

Sarfaraz Khan's promising debut in Test cricket turned into a heartbreak when a mix-up with century-bound Ravindra Jadeja led to his untimely run-out. The 26-year-old, showing glimpses of brilliance, was unfortunately dismissed for 62 on the inaugural day of the 3rd Test match between India and England in Rajkot. The cricketing world watched with disappointment as the hometown hero's dream innings was abruptly cut short, momentarily casting him as the unintended antagonist.

As Jadeja displayed visible dejection, the image of Sarfaraz, with his hand resting on his head in the Indian dressing room, was a stark contrast to the day's promising start, leaving cricket enthusiasts disheartened. The sense of disappointment extended into the Indian dressing room, evident in Captain Rohit Sharma's furious demeanor, captured on camera as he tossed his cap aside in frustration.

After the day's play, former Indian cricket team captain and coach Anil Kumble was asked about the dismissal.

"Sarfaraz was dominating in that partnership. Jadeja, I thought had got into a shell, that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision making. And maybe that was one of the reasons and possibly I passed on my bad luck of getting run out on debut because I got run out on my debut. But at least he got 65 (Sarfaraz scored 62) more," Anil Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

Day 1 Match Summary

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries under pressure in a 204-run partnership as India recovered from a jittery start to pile 326 for 5 on the opening day of the third Test against England on Thursday.

England pacer Mark Wood (3/69) removed last match double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0) in successive overs, while left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (1/81) accounted for Rajat Patidar (5) to reduced India to 33/3 after Rohit opted to bat. But, Rohit, after being dropped on 27 by Joe Root, went on to score 131 off 196 balls (14x4, 3x6) for his first century in 11 innings to lead by example.

Promoted to No. 5, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 110 off 212 balls (9x4, 2x6). After Rohit's departure, Sarfaraz Khan struck a sublime 48-ball 50, the fastest on Test debut by an Indian. But his impressive innings was cut short following a run out after Jadeja, on 99, sent him back at the non-striker's end.

Sarfaraz ended up scoring a 66-ball 62 (9x4, 1x6) in his maiden Test innings.Nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 1 off 10 balls at stumps.The series is currently tied 1-1.Brief Scores:India 326 for 5 from 86 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 110 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 62; Mark Wood 3/69). (With PTI inputs)