Indian wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik has come in support of compatriot Rishabh Pant. After Pant smashed a swashbuckling ton vs England on Day 1 of the fifth and last Test at Edgbaston, praise came from every nook and corner for the 24-year-old cricketer. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, everyone was impressed by the way Pant went about in this innings. However, one act by England and Wales Cricket Board, on their YouTube channel, has not gone down well with the Indian fans. RCB posted the highlights of the Day 1's play on their official YouTube account and titled it: 'Joe Root Dismisses Dominant Pant'. India fans believe it is disrespectful towards Pant who clearly was the highlight of the day, courtesy his blistering innings.

Joining the chorus is Dinesh Karthik, who is currently busy playing warm-up T20s vs Derbyshine, ahead of the T20 series vs England that starts on July 7. Taking note of the YouTube title, DK tweeted out: "After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket. That knock by

@RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day."

Meanwhile fans have also revealed an old YouTube video whose title also focussed on an English player despite Rohit Sharma's hundred last year.

After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket



That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day _#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T51tBycL6W July 2, 2022

This was the headline by @ECB_cricket when Rohit smashed 127 and completely changed the game at Oval in 4th test !!!



Shame. pic.twitter.com/5nimiE4mbi — David (@CricketFreakD) July 2, 2022

Coming back to the match, India will resume Day 2 on 338/7 with Ravindra Jadej and Mohammed Shami at the crease. They will aim a total upto 400 or beyond to try and put more pressure on English batters. One thing is for sure that Indian bowlers are going to come out hard at the England batters as the team looks pumped due to the Pant hundred. India were five wicets down for nothing when Jadeja and Pant came together and changed the course of the game. Pant's 100 even made Rahul Dravid celebrate it with lots of emotions and passion.