Talismanic India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, smashed a century in the first innings of the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. With this, he proved cricket pundits around the world wrong as many had said that R Ashwin should have been picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth Test. Former India cricket Sanjay Manjrekar who had a history of criticising Jadeja praised the southpaw for his extraordinary shot selection and also suggested Virat Kohli learn this.

The incredible turn-around of Ravindra Jadeja the batsman, he had triple hundreds in Ranji but never kick his batting apart from a few knocks till 2016 but since then he has become one of the most trusted batsmen at home & away for India. pic.twitter.com/lNmoRLAGvx — Rashi (@IamAditea) July 3, 2022

Manjrekar told Sony Sports, "In this innings, we saw the Hawkeye, where he (Jadeja) was leaving the balls even slightly outside the off-stump, was playing them when it was close to off-stump and driving the pitched-up deliveries. Virat Kohli might be praying that such clarity comes in his game, today Jadeja has that."

Jadeja has emerged as one of the most constant all-rounders in Test cricket around the world. This was Jadeja's first century in England which helped India post a mammoth total of 416 in 84.5 overs.

"Nowadays he has got the belief that he can bat for two hours. It is a hallmark of an in-form batter whose mind is absolutely clear. People want this clarity to be there with them for their lifetime. These things work in auto-pilot when a batter is in form. Talent was always there, the discipline has come now," Manjrekar added.