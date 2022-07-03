NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sanjay Manjrekar wants Virat Kohli to learn THIS from Ravindra Jadeja after century at Birmingham

Jadeja has emerged as one of the most constant all-rounders in Test cricket around the world.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sanjay Manjrekar wants Virat Kohli to learn THIS from Ravindra Jadeja after century at Birmingham

Talismanic India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, smashed a century in the first innings of the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. With this, he proved cricket pundits around the world wrong as many had said that R Ashwin should have been picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth Test. Former India cricket Sanjay Manjrekar who had a history of criticising Jadeja praised the southpaw for his extraordinary shot selection and also suggested Virat Kohli learn this. 

Manjrekar told Sony Sports, "In this innings, we saw the Hawkeye, where he (Jadeja) was leaving the balls even slightly outside the off-stump, was playing them when it was close to off-stump and driving the pitched-up deliveries. Virat Kohli might be praying that such clarity comes in his game, today Jadeja has that."

Jadeja has emerged as one of the most constant all-rounders in Test cricket around the world. This was Jadeja's first century in England which helped India post a mammoth total of 416 in 84.5 overs.

"Nowadays he has got the belief that he can bat for two hours. It is a hallmark of an in-form batter whose mind is absolutely clear. People want this clarity to be there with them for their lifetime. These things work in auto-pilot when a batter is in form. Talent was always there, the discipline has come now," Manjrekar added.

