IND vs ENG: England surrender in front of Axar Patel

Axar Patel dictated the proceedings on the opening day of the ongoing day-night Test between India and England in Ahmedabad as the 27-year-old completed yet another five-wicket haul in his second match. The spinner completed the innings with six scalps and gave away just 38 runs as the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 112.

Axar's feat on Wednesday also saw him become the second spinner to return with the best figures in day-night Tests. Meanwhile, this also was England's fourth-lowest inning total against India.

FOLLOW | India vs England 3rd Test LIVE updates

Patel picked the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.

A five-wicket haul in his debut Test

A five-wicket haul in his second Test Axar Patel pic.twitter.com/p88tgQzHx9 — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2021

Outstanding from Axar Patel. Used the conditions perfectly. And the moment he got one to turn early, his quicker, skiddier ball was going to be the danger. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile the local star found great support from his senior partner R Ashwin, who scalped three wickets on Wednesday and now has a total of 397 Test wickets under his name.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors made four changes in their line-up as James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley were added in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the hosts also tinkered their winning eleven from the second Test as Kuldeep Yadav was benched with batting all-rounder Washington Sundar coming in for the spinner. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the side in place of Mohammed Siraj.