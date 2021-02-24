हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: England surrender in front of Axar Patel

Axar Patel's feat on Wednesday also saw him become the second spinner to return with the best figures in day-night Tests. He picked the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. Meanwhile, this also was England's fourth-lowest inning total against India.  

IND vs ENG: England surrender in front of Axar Patel
Axar Patel finished England's first innings with six wickets. (Twitter/BCCI)

Axar Patel dictated the proceedings on the opening day of the ongoing day-night Test between India and England in Ahmedabad as the 27-year-old completed yet another five-wicket haul in his second match. The spinner completed the innings with six scalps and gave away just 38 runs as the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 112. 

Axar's feat on Wednesday also saw him become the second spinner to return with the best figures in day-night Tests. Meanwhile, this also was England's fourth-lowest inning total against India. 

FOLLOW | India vs England 3rd Test LIVE updates 

Patel picked the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.

Meanwhile the local star found great support from his senior partner R Ashwin, who scalped three wickets on Wednesday and now has a total of 397 Test wickets under his name.  

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors made four changes in their line-up as James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley were added in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the hosts also tinkered their winning eleven from the second Test as Kuldeep Yadav was benched with batting all-rounder Washington Sundar coming in for the spinner. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the side in place of Mohammed Siraj. 

