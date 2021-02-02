IND vs ENG: 'Every India batsman from number one to six can score hundreds', says Jofra Archer

With New Zealand already qualified for the ICC World Test Championship finals, the focus will entirely be on the upcoming four-match Test series between India and England, starting from February 5 in Chennai. Both sides are still hanging in contention for the remaining spot and a series win for either will make the passage clear for them to take on the Kane Williamson-led Kiwi unit at the iconic Lords in June this year.

Hosts India are entering the four-match series on the back of an emphatic series win against Australia and the odds of Virat Kohli and his boys making it through to the Test Championships final are much higher. Meanwhile, England's only chance to meet New Zealand in the summit clash depends if they beat India 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 in the four-match series.

First training session in India for these three Loving the No Shoes Run from @JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/geGXGWVbae — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 30, 2021

England speedster Jofra Archer is aware of the challenge and during a media interaction on Tuesday, the Barbados-born cricketer stated that none of the Indian batsmen can be taken lightly. Archer, who made his Test debut against Australia in the 2019 Ashes series, feels that every Indian batsman starting from number one till six has the potential to score hundreds on any given occasion.

"From one to six they can score hundreds," Archer said.

IND vs ENG: Joe Root's 'brilliant game against spin' a threat for India, feels Jos Buttler

The 25-year-old, who was rested for the England's tour to Sri Lanka, will lead the visitors' seam attack along with experienced candidates Stuart Broad and James Anderson. But with spin being a dominant factor in India's low-turning tracks, Archer said that he is ready for the hardwork and is ready to deliver long spells if required.

IND vs ENG: 'If it’s safe, we’d love to play in front of crowds', says Jack Leach

"If me and the other seamers have to do the hard work then so be it," the England cricketer said, before adding, "if we field three seamers I guess I'll be bowling long spells. Either way, it doesn't matter to me that much."

Archer, who has been a regular custodian in the lucrative Indian Premier League, also feels that red-ball cricket is a completely new dynamic. "I've never played red-ball here. Red ball cricket is a different dynamic so we cannot compare it to limited-overs."

The upcoming four-Test series will be followed by eight white-ball games -- 5 T20 Internationals and three ODIs against the same opponents.