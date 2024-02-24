On the second day of the fourth Test match in Ranchi, India found themselves in a precarious position due to the unpredictable bounce on the pitch. With the team struggling at 177/7, a resilient partnership between Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav saved them from potentially being bowled out for under 200 runs. India's troubles followed England's substantial first innings total of 353 runs, achieved on Saturday, February 24th. The Indian batters faced difficulties in handling the England spinners, leading to a flurry of wickets on Day 2.

Shoaib Bashir played a pivotal role in orchestrating the Indian collapse, dismissing Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession.

India's promising start, reaching 110/2, swiftly turned into a dire situation as they plummeted to 177/7 in just over 20 overs. The sudden batting collapse against spinners prompted former England cricketer Stuart Broad to raise doubts about Cheteshwar Pujara's future in the Test format. Broad took to Twitter, suggesting that India might have fared better in the Ranchi Test match if a player of Pujara's caliber had steadied the innings.

With the experience & world class talent of Kohli missing, would there have been temptation to bring back Pujara into this India batting line up? Or is his international career over? Feels like he could have brought some consistency and an anchor Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 24, 2024

I mainly tweet about England- but looking at India. They’re an amazing team on flat Test pitches in India where their spinners skill comes into it & they out bowl other teams. Playing on pitches that roll along the floor brings in the opposition so much more. I can’t understand… February 24, 2024

Coming to the series, the ongoing five-match series between India and England has broken or levelled many records of which one is the most sixes hit in a Test series. So far, the two sides have slammed a total of 74 sixes across the four matches, levelling the record of 74 sixes set by England and Australia during the 2023 Ashes.

India has hit 52 sixes in the series, with 23 of them coming from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. England, coming to the Indian subcontinent after dominating Test cricket with their attacking and result-oriented 'Bazball' approach, have just hit 22 sixes. The most sixes by an England player in this series are by Zak Crawley and Tom Hartley - five each. It is safe to say that Jaiswal's 'Jaisball' has outpowered 'Bazball' since England is currently one short of his six tally.

Coming to the match, England scored 353 runs in their first innings after electing to bat. India had reduced England to 112/5, but Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, with 10 fours) roared back to form with 31st Test century. Also, handy contributions came through from wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six), with both stitching century stands with Root.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) was the pick of the bowlers for India while it was debutant Akash Deep (3/83) who stole the show with his opening spell. Mohammed Siraj (2/78) was also good with the ball. (Weather Report From Ranchi: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In India vs England 4th Test)

India ended the day two at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*). Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form with a knock of 73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six. Shubman Gill also scored 38 in 65 balls, with six fours. Spinners Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47) dominated Team India and the Three Lions are leading by 134 runs. (With ANI inputs)