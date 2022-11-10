topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

'Sack Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid', Fans ANGRY as India knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeat, Check here

IND vs ENG: After England's dominant victory over Team India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, fans were angry at the team selection, captain, coach and whatnot

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Sack Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid', Fans ANGRY as India knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeat, Check here

Team India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 on an embarrassing note on Thursday (November 10). England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. However, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.

After England's dominant victory over Team India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, fans were angry at the team selection, captain, coach and whatnot. 'Sack Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid', was trending on Twitter after India's disappointing campaign at the tournament. (Not playing Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul's no show: Reasons why Team India lost in T20 WC semifinals vs England)

Checkout angry fan reactions here...

While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England. With this India continue its below-par performance in the knockouts of the ICC events. Since the year 2013, India have not won a single ICC trophy. They have played as many as four semi-finals and two finals.

Coach Rahul Dravid himself said in the post-match press conference that the Men in Blue were just outclassed, outplayed and whatnot. It was a disappointing defeat for the Men in Blue as they had everything set before the start of the World Cup, a new captain, new coach but the same old story. However, the focus now shifts to the final of the tournament where Pakistan will take on the mighty England for the title.

Brief Scores:

India: 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20).

England: 170 for no loss in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86, Jos Buttler 80) (With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Ind vs EngT20 World Cup 2022India vs EnglandRohit SharmaRahul DravidFans angry

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674