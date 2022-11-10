Not playing Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul's no show: Reasons why Team India lost in T20 WC semifinals vs England

India choked in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 after big loss vs England at the Adelaide. The Indian cricket team produced one of the worst bowling shows in the tournament, losing the match by 10 wickets. India lost the toss and were asked to bat first. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma failed again at the start and it took solid knock from Virat Kohli to steady the innings while Hardik Pandya ensured they posted 168/6 in their alloted 20 overs. But India's bowling show was jut not up to the mark.

No Yuzvendra Chahal

One of the biggest reasons for India's loss was unavailability of Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner. It is quite baffling to note that he did not play a single match in the World Cup. Last year, he was not in the squad and this year even when they took him to the World Cup, he was not played. India messed up in their planning by not picking Chahal in the XI.

KL Rahul's poor show

India's star batter KL Rahul produced one of the poorest batting displays of his career with the poor performances in the big matches. He failed in back to back games vs Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa and then struck fifties vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe but failed again against England. India never really got good starts in the World Cup, which is one of the big reasons why Team India failed.

Rohit Sharma's poor campaign

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, unfortunately, failed to live up to the benchmark. He played a poor innings vs England in a big match just when he was required to play a captain's knock and lead from the front. Rohit's future as the captain of the side will be uncertain as India returns from Australia empty handed.