LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Cricket Live Scorecard, ENG 84-0: Alex Hales hits fifty, England on top
LIVE Updates | Ind vs Eng Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Follow India vs England, 2nd T20 Semi-Final Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Updates, that will be played at Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground on Thursday, 10 November.
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Team India will face Jos Buttler-led England in the second semifinal of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). Fans are hoping for a India vs Pakistan final, with Babar Azam's side already in the final after win over New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9). Rohit Sharma’s side topped Super 12 Group 2 table with four wins in five games, their only loss coming against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, finished second in Super 12 Group 1, losing to Ireland and their game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.
India and England are facing off against each other for the first time in T20 World Cup after a huge gap of 10 years. The two side have been up against each other only thrice – 2007, 2009 and 2012 and India won 2 out of those encounters. The most famous match was in the 2007 when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in a famous India win.
1 step closer to glory!
Will clinch Semi-Final 2 & race to the Final?#INDvENG | ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 pic.twitter.com/VEOcFCg8Ac — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 9, 2022
In the T20 World Cup 2022, former India captain Virat Kohli has been in sparkling form with the bat – leading the run-scoring charts with 246 runs in 5 matches with Suryakumar Yadav second in the Indian tally with 225 runs at a strike-rate of over 193. England team are struggling with injuries with former world No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit.
Check LIVE Updates from India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final HERE.
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: India in trouble
England openers are taking the Indian bowling attack to the cleaners as they smack them all over the park. Hales with 5 maximums so far and Buttler with 6 boundaries. India desperately need a wicket now. Meanwhile, Alex Hales completes his fifty in just 28 balls.
ENG - 84/0 (8 Overs), Buttler 29 (19) & Hales 50 (28)
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022
READ: 'Big match player', Fans go crazy as Hardik Pandya demolishes England bowlers in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal.
ENG - 64/0 (6.1 Overs), Buttler 28 (18) & Hales 34 (20)
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: England on FIRE!
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have taken England to a fiery start in their chase of 169 runs. India desperately searching for that breakthrough, skipper Rohit Sharma brings in Axar Patel in search of a wicket.
ENG - 58/0 (5.2 Overs), Hales 33 (19) & Buttler 24 (14)
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Pressure on India
England are off to a fiery start in their chase of 169 runs. Seems like they have no pressure and both batters are playing with absolute freedom of attack. India very much in pressure now.
ENG - 33/0 (3 Overs), Buttler 18 (11) & Hales 13 (7)
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli become 1st BATTER to achieve THIS huge feat in T20I
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Buttler starts strong
Jos Buttler starts off aggressively as England put pressure on the Men in Blue bowling attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball trying to get his man Buttler out. He is getting some swing and the right-hander is trying to come down the wicket to cut down the movement.
ENG - 13/0 (1 Over), Buttler 12 (6) & Hales 0 (0)
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022
_ Milestone Unlocked _
4_0_0_0_ T20I runs & going strong _ _
Well done, @imVkohli! _ _
Follow the match __ https://t.co/5t1NQ2iUeJ #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JbEXzq24jW
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
LIVE Score 168/6 (20) CRR: 8.4
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022
FIFTY for @hardikpandya7 off 29 deliveries __
Live - https://t.co/ld3NCG5Kok #INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pGnZvT91c0
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
FIFTY for @imVkohli __
This is his fourth half-century in the #T20WorldCup 2022.
Live - https://t.co/ld3NCG5Kok #INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1YuFExAhmg
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
LIVE Score 168/6 (20) CRR: 8.4
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: IND 168/6
Hardik Pandya goes all guns blazing as India post a challenging total of 168/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli also scores a fifty but India will feel they are 20 runs short.
LIVE Score 168/6 (20) CRR: 8.4
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Virat departs after fifty
Virat Kohli departs after scoring 50 in 40 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. India hoping for a big finish from Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant
LIVE Score IND 136/4 (18) CRR: 7.56
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022
A Special TON! _ _@imVkohli has now hit 1_0_0_ Fours in the #T20WorldCup! _ _
Follow the match __ https://t.co/5t1NQ2iUeJ #TeamIndia | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yuVockhlI7
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
LIVE Score IND 110/3 (16) CRR: 6.67
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: India complete 100, Virat Kohli hit another milestone
India complete 100 in the 15th over as Virat Kohli hit a boundary. With this Virat becomes the first batsman in the history of T20Is to score 4000 runs in the format.
LIVE Score IND 100/3 (15) CRR: 6.67
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: India in deep trouble
India's in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav falls against Adil Rashid. Just when India were looking to shift gears another blow put them on backfoot. Hardik Pandya has joined Virat in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 77/3 (12) CRR: 6.42
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma out for 27
At the end of the powerplay, #TeamIndia are 38/1
Live - https://t.co/ld3NCG5Kok #INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SpKlJk5mp0
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
LIVE Score IND 57/2 (9) CRR: 6.33
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma out for 27
A sluggish innings by India captain Rohit Sharma comes to an end as he departs for 27. Chris Jordan picks his first and big wicket of the game. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Virat Kohli in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 57/2 (9) CRR: 6.33
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma shift gears after KL Rahul's wicket
India captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli are shifting gears after early blow of KL Rahul. Rohit smashed back-to-back boundaries against Sam Curran while Virat hit a six over covers.
LIVE Score IND 31/1 (5) CRR: 6.2
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul out for 5
And he is gone! KL Rahul departs after scoring a run-a-ball five with a boundary in it. Easy catch for Jos Buttler as Chris Woakes' ball bounced a bit too much for India's opener. Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 9/1 (1.4) CRR: 5.4
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul hits a boundary on the first ball
KL Rahul kick start the semi-final with a boundary. Ben Stokes is opening the bowling for England.
Live Score IND 6/0 (1) CRR: 6
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Stats Check
India have 70% wins while batting first while England have just 31% while chasing this year.
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Losing the toss was vital
Captains winning the toss have lost all 11 T20Is at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma got lucky again?
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: 'Every ball will matter', says Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya: Very excited. Semifinal of a World Cup. Every ball will matter from here. Very excited. At the same time, trying to keep calm and follow the processes that got us here. A lot of people keep asking how do you find yourself calm in these situations. A lot of that comes from preparation. If you prepare well and tick all the boxes, if you're confident about your skills, you will be calm. Sometimes I feel that we aren't batting well or maybe they (SKY, Kohli) have been batting too well (laughs). He (Kohli) has been doing this for years, I still think he (SKY) got his international opportunity two years late, God is really kind still and he has been fantastic for us.
IND VS ENG LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Both team captains at the toss
Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game till the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It (injury) was a scare but I'm fine now. The kind of talent we have, it was a tough one (to pick the XI). Same team for us.
Jos Buttler: We're gonna bowl first. There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions are different, we will have to adapt. We have two changes - Malan and Wood are out with injuries - Salt and Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game.
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Playing 11!
Pant retained in playing 11, No Wood and Malan for England
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Toss News!
IND vs ENG Toss News: Jos Buttler wins toss and England will bowl first. India batting first.
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit to take strike?
Rohit Sharma should take the first ball? KL Rahul has been taking strike first in the matches in T20 World Cup. Fans and experts feel Rohit can be key in this match.
#RohitSharma - Take the strike, Face the first ball, get going all guns blazing #INDvENG #T20WorldCup
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 10, 2022
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Toss coming up soon!
The toss is coming up soon. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will walk out to the middle soon to do the coin toss.
Watch this space for more updates. The toss is less than 10 minutes away.
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: AB de Villiers picks favourites!
Former South African captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter AB de Villiers said India have an edge over England at Adelaide Oval, ahead of the second semi-final in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10).
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli in great form!
Virat is in form of his life and has already slammed 3 fifties in the T20 World Cup. He is on song and India will bank on him to come good against a strong England side. Not to forget, No 4 Suryakumar Yadav holds as much importance. India will need runs from him.
Will Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli help India secure a place in the #T20WorldCup final? _ pic.twitter.com/6Gqcuk8fUK
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 10, 2022
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Pant had a long time in nets!
Very curious to know that Rishabh Pant spent a rather long time at the nets on Wednesday. And later had a long chat with coach Rahul Dravid. It seems that the wicketkeeper and batter will be making the cut over DK in this match.
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Toss at 1 pm IST
The big toss of this big match will take place at 1 pm IST while the match starts at 1.30 pm IST. The playing 11 will be announced at the toss only and it will be interesting to see who makes then cut between DK and Pant and whether Yuzvendra Chahal gets a game.
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul nearing a big milestone
KL Rahul, India's opener in this T20 World Cup, is nearing a big milestone and can achieve it by hitting one six against England in the semi-final clash. He needs just 1 six to get his 100th T20I six.
KL Rahul will become only the 3_rd __ batter after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to achieve this milestone. _#PlayBold #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #INDvENG @klrahul pic.twitter.com/RtPXZib8mj
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 10, 2022
IND VS ENG, 2nd Semi Final T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistani mystery girl has gone viral!
On Wednesday, during the 1st semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand, a Pakistani fan girl went viral as she celebrated the win of Pakistan over Black Caps.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Pant od DK? Who will play?
It will be all about matchups in the end. Rishabh Pant knows better way to tackle Adil Rashid while Karthik has done well against Sam Curran. Their wicketkeeping skills are quite the same. It will be interesting to see who Rohit picks between the two in the big semifinal vs England.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Team India ready for big match!
This is a big match for Indian cricket team and they have left no stone unturned for this semi-final. Yesterday, we saw Kohli and Pant smash bowlers in the nets. Others too spent a considerable amount of time in the nets.
Rajasthan Royals shared a funny clip from the film Lagaan as build up to an exciting clash.
Watch it below:
Scenes from the Indian dressing room. __ pic.twitter.com/VUG6JcRB25
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 10, 2022
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Mithali Raj wants India vs Pakistan FINAL
Babar Azam's Pakistan have stormed into the T20 World Cup 2022 final with a win over New Zealand on Wednesday. Now, Team India need a win over England to book a rematch of India vs Pakistan 2007 World Cup final.
Read Mithali Raj and Harbhajan Singh thoughts on India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Team India BOND at Indian restaurant
Team India cricketers and their partners headed to the Indian restaurant 'British Raj' for the a team bonding session ahead of their semifinal clash against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Check pictures of Team India bonding session at Indian restaurant here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Can Rohit Sharma & Co replicate Yuvraj Singh's fireworks?
One of the most memorable India vs England took place in the 2007 T20 World Cup when Yuvraj Singh famously smashes six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. Can anyone in Rohit Sharma's Team India replicate the feat. Here's a recap of Yuvraj Singh's famous assault...
@YUVSTRONG12 Yuvraj Singh slams 666666 Sixes off Stuart Broad @StuartBroad8 still you remember this day? _
_ ENG v IND _ T20 World Cup 2007 @flintoff11
(Part-1) pic.twitter.com/l8agMkQZcY
— True __ (@updownfly) November 8, 2022
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Rohit Sharma TRUSTS in the process
Skipper Rohit Sharma trusts the 'processes' in place to help India triumph over England in their upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal at the Adelaide Oval today. Hear from Team India captain Rohit Sharma here...
Can India's incredible top-order handle England's potent bowling attack at the Adelaide Oval? _
More on #INDvENG __ https://t.co/SgM0KOL1J9#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Q9cYuGS5Kn
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 10, 2022
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Adelaide Weather
Overnight night rains in Adelaide ahead of India vs England second semifinal. Will rain have a say in the second semifinal, what are RESERVE DAY rules?
More on #INDvENG __ https://t.co/SgM0KOL1J9#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Q9cYuGS5Kn
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 10, 2022
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Dream 11 Picks
Virat Kohli or Alex Hales, Jos Buttler or Suryakumar Yadav? Who should be you Fantasy picks for 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022.
Check Dream11 Prediction for India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd semifinal here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Pant for DK, Salt to replace Malan, Jordan for Wood?
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has the edge over Dinesh Karthik to secure a berth in the playing XI in the semifinal against England. Jos Buttler may replace Dawid Malan and Mark Wood with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan.
Read all about Predicted Playing XI for India vs England 2nd Semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Live Streaming Details
Team India will take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval Today.
Check when and where to watch, Live Streaming details, TV Timing here.
Chris Jordan is set to replace England's fast bowler Mark Wood for the second semifinal
Mark Wood who has been sensational for England throughout the tournament is still doubtful for the clash and is likely to miss the blockbuster match.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Injury news!
THIS pacer to replace Mark Wood for semifinal clash between India and England
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Ground stats
Adelaide pitch is expected to be play fair to both batter and bowlers. The ground size is smaller and the ball is expected to travel long distances
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Pakistan want India
Pakistan mentor Matthew Hayden wants India in final, reveals BIG scare for Rohit Sharma and co. Read HERE
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Injury update
Chris Jordan likely to replace fast bowler Mark Wood of England who is currently struggling with injury; reports.
Haris Rauf to Lockie Ferguson, FASTEST bowlers of T20 World Cup 2022 so far - In PICS
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Head to Head
IND vs ENG: Before the semifinal clash, we bring you a look at the head-to-head record of India vs England clashes in T20 internationals and the T20 World Cups before.
IND vs ENG head to head: How many games Rohit Sharma's India has won vs Buttler's England? check here - T20 World Cup 2022.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: All eyes on Virat and Surya!
There will be pressure on Team India ahead of the all-important second semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 vs England. Jos Buttler's side will pose tough challenge for India and big players like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav will need to step up to deliver te goods.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Raina reacts to Pak's win
After Babar Azam's Pakistan scripted a famous win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at SCG, former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina has reacted.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Pakistan are into semis!
Courtesy an all-round show, Babar Azam's Pakistan has booked place in the final of the T20 World Cup.
They await either India or England in the big final.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Key Matchups
There will be many key matchups to watch out for. Surya vs Wood. Buttler vs Bhuvi and many more to watch out for.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Jos Buttler banks on players with Aussie experience
England skipper Jos Buttler is banking on the inputs given by players in the side who have sufficient experience of playing previously at the venue. While Adil Rashid, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan played only one season for the Strikers, Phil Salt has played over 30 matches at the Adelaide Oval while representing the Strikers in the BBL between 2019 and 2021.
Just Livi doing his thing #T20WorldCup | @liaml4893 pic.twitter.com/NWbrde0KQI
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2022
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Fans begin praying for Rohit Sharma's side
Cricket fans all around the world have started praying for Team India and former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of them. India are hoping to reach the T20 World Cup finals for just the third time in history but before that they have to beat England in the semifinals on Thursday.
Read what Harbhajan Singh has to say about India's chances in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Jos Buttler wants to spoil India vs Pakistan final
England captain Jos Buttler makes big statement that he doesn't want an India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup 2022. Buttler is looking to spoil Team India's party in the second semifinal on Thursday.
Read all about Jos Buttler's thoughts ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Another injury SCARE for India
A day after captain Rohit Sharma got injured in the nets, former skipper Virat Kohli took a painful blow from bowler Harshal Patel in the Adelaide Oval nets on Wednesday (November 9), just a day before their semifinal against England.
Read all about Virat Kohli's injury in the Adelaide nets here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Predicted Playing XI
India captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are in contention to play in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England on Thursday. England captain Jos Buttler has some injury concerns with Dawid Malan and Mark Wood struggling.
Check India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal Predicted Playing XI here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Rohit Sharma not worried about Axar Patel
Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke to the media during the pre-match press conference ahead of his team's ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).
Read all about Rohit Sharma press conference before T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Rohit Sharma is here for PC
India skipper Rohit Sharma is here for the pre-match Press Conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Team India member PC to start soon
England skipper Jos Buttler has completed his pre-match Press Conference and now Team India member is going to address the media soon, at around 910am IST. Stay tuned for more updates here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Injury woes for England!
The injury troubles are piling up for Jos Buttler's England side. After former No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan, now pace bowler Mark Wood is in a battle to get fit for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against India on Thursday (November 10).
Read all about England team's injury woes here
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval here.
