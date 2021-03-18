IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya shine as hosts level things up in fourth T20I

Suryakumar Yadav made great use of the opportunity provided to him and played a instrumental role in India's eight runs win over England in the fourth T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedadbad. The Mumbai Indians batsman, who was handed his international debut in the series, scored 57 from 31 balls, before he was forced to take the long walk back to the pavilion, following a controversial dismissal.

The batsman opened his international account with a first-ball six off Jofra Archer. Batting at a strike-rate of 183.87, Suryakumar went on to hit six boundaries and three maximums, before he was dismissed by Sam Curran.

Shreyas Iyer, also played a crucial role in helping India post a challenging 185/8 in their 20 overs. The right-handed batsman scored 37 off 18 balls, which included five fours and one six.

In response to India's 185/8, the tourists could only manage 177/8, which included a stellar show from their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The proceedings kicked-off with Eoin Morgan winning the toss and electing to bowl first. However, unlike the previous instances, India's star opener KL Rahul reached double figures, but his resilence was brought to an end by Stokes on 14 off 17 balls.

Rohit Sharma was the first man to be dismissed as he was caught and bowled by Jofra Archer on 12 in the fourth over. After his dismissal, Rahul along with Suryakumar tried to get things in order for the hosts as the pair stitched 42 runs for the second wicket.

Among the Indian bowlers Shardul Thakur picked the most number of wickets (three) but leaked 42 runs while completing his four-overs quota. Rahul Chahar, who was picked for the first time in the series, also leaked 35 odd runs from his four overs, but he scalped the important wickets of Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow.

But there was some good news for the Indian supporters as Hardik Pandya was clinical with the ball. The all-rounder, who has recently started rolling his arms since his injury, gave away 16 runs from four overs and picked two wickets.

With this win the series in now squared at 2-2, thus setting up an exciting finale, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.