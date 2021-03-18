हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal divides internet, ex-cricketers question 'how can this be out'

Suryakumar Yadav's stay in the middle was cut short by Sam Curran while he was batting on 57, as he was caught by Dawid Malan at the fine-leg region. 

Suryakumar Yadav&#039;s controversial dismissal divides internet, ex-cricketers question &#039;how can this be out&#039;
Suryakumar Yadav was caught by Dawid Malan at fine leg on 57. (Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav's light up the Ahmedabad evening on Thursday with some scintillating shots in his first outing as a batsman in T20Is. The 30-year-old, who was handed a debut in the second T20I against England but was later snubbed from the Playing XI in the following encounter, opened his international account with a six and went on to slam his maiden T20I fifty on Thursday. 

The batsman's stay in the middle was cut short by Sam Curran while he was batting on 57, as he was caught by Dawid Malan at the fine-leg region. 

However, his dismissal created an uproar among the cricket fans as TV replays confirmed that the catch wasn’t clear. A closer look on the incident showed Malan grabbing the ball but it was also brushing the ground. However, due to the soft signal and lack of conclusive evidence the batsman was ruled out. 

Here is the video of the incident:

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, and other expressed their disappoitment over Suryakumar's dismissal. Here are a few tweets: 

Suryakumar's innings along with some fiery shots from Shreyas Iyer helped India pile 185/8 in 20 overs.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

Andre Russell thanks PM Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

Must Watch

PT19M8S

Bengal Chale Hum: What is the condition of the people living in Purulia?