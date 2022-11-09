IND vs ENG head to head: How many games Rohit Sharma's India has won vs Buttler's England? check here - T20 World Cup 2022

Team India are set to face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 9) at the Adelaide Oval. The winners of the clash will fight for the title of World Champion on Sunday (November 13) against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Both England and India have a very strong squad on paper with star performers from number one to number eleven. It will be interesting to see the playing eleven both Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler field against each other on the blockbuster clash.

Before the clash, we bring you a look at the head to head record of India vs England clashes in T20 internationals and the T20 World Cups before. (T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf to Lockie Ferguson, FASTEST bowlers of tournament so far - In PICS)

India vs England head-to-head record in T20Is

Total matches – 22

India won – 12

England won – 10

India vs England T20 World Cup head-to-head record

The two giants have met thrice in the World Cups - 2007, 2009 and 2012. India have clinched victory over England on two occasions out of the three matches in the World Cups and the Three Lions have won it one time. (Amit Mishra's 'Another upset' tweet sparks verbal spat between India and Pakistan fans)

History repeated itself as the disappointing record of New Zealand against Pakistan continued to stay disappointing when the Babar Azam-led side defeated the Kane Williamson Kiwis on Wednesday (November 9). Before the semifinal, Pakistan had faced New Zealand three times in the knock-out stages of World Cups and emerged victorious on all three occasions. This time also Pakistan kept their record clean and made it four out of four time for themselves to beat New Zealand in the knock-out stages of the World Cup.

Some key match-ups in India vs England semi-final:



1. Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

Bhuvi has got some invaluable success against the English skipper. The former has dismissed Buttler 5 of the 8 times they met in T20Is. #INDvENG #T20WorldCup

pic.twitter.com/DSw3zLpGjK November 8, 2022

India vs England Probable XI

England: Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh