LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Cricket Live Score: Team India Press Conference from 910am
India vs England LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE Updates of IND vs ENG, 2nd Semi-Final Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, that will be played at Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground on Thursday, 10 November.
Trending Photos
Team India will face Jos Buttler-led England in the second semifinal of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). Rohit Sharma’s side topped Super 12 Group 2 table with four wins in five games, their only loss coming against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, finished second in Super 12 Group 1, losing to Ireland and their game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.
India and England are facing off against each other for the first time in T20 World Cup after a huge gap of 10 years. The two side have been up against each other only thrice – 2007, 2009 and 2012 and India won 2 out of those encounters. The most famous match was in the 2007 when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in a famous India win.
1 step closer to glory!
Will clinch Semi-Final 2 & race to the Final?#INDvENG | ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 pic.twitter.com/VEOcFCg8Ac — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 9, 2022
In the T20 World Cup 2022, former India captain Virat Kohli has been in sparkling form with the bat – leading the run-scoring charts with 246 runs in 5 matches with Suryakumar Yadav second in the Indian tally with 225 runs at a strike-rate of over 193. England team are struggling with injuries with former world No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit.
Check LIVE Updates from India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal HERE.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Rohit Sharma is here for PC
India skipper Rohit Sharma is here for the pre-match Press Conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Team India member PC to start soon
England skipper Jos Buttler has completed his pre-match Press Conference and now Team India member is going to address the media soon, at around 910am IST. Stay tuned for more updates here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Injury woes for England!
The injury troubles are piling up for Jos Buttler's England side. After former No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan, now pace bowler Mark Wood is in a battle to get fit for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against India on Thursday (November 10).
Read all about England team's injury woes here
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval here.
More Stories