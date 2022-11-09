topStoriesenglish
T20 World Cup 2022: Amit Mishra's 'Another upset' tweet sparks verbal spat between India and Pakistan fans

India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 and the winner of the contest will fight for the prestigious title on Sunday (November 13) against Pakistan.

An all-round performance from Pakistan booked their spot for the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final of the tournament at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by 7 wickets on Wednesday (November 9). Star performance from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got Pakistan off to a fiery start in their cahse of 153 and some sensation bowling from Shaheen Shah Afridi helped their side restrict the Kiwis to 152 after 20 overs. After Pakistan's stunning win over New Zealand, former India cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted, "Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand," which got the fans from India and Pakistan into another spat on social media.

Checkout the reactions on Mishra's tweet here...

Men in Green will play either India or England in the final of the tournament. Chasing 153, Pakistan was off to a fine start. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be in good touch. The duo took star bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee to attack, smashing them for boundaries.

India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 and the winner of the contest will fight for the prestigious title on Sunday (November 13) against Pakistan.

Team India will take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the gorgeous Adelaide Oval on Thusday (November 9) and all eyes will be on some big matc players. When it comes to big matches, the big match players need to step and rise and they are in plenty in both the teams. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mark Wood are those player to name a few. It would be exciting to see how these big players go in the semifinal clash. In this article, we discuss some key matchups that will be exciting to watch out.

