After Rohit Sharma injury scare, Virat Kohli HIT in nets by Harshal Patel delivery ahead of IND vs ENG semis - WATCH

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was in some sort of pain at the nets ahead of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England at the Adelaide Oval on November 10 (Thursday). A Harshal Patel delivery hit Kohli in the groin area and he was down on his knees for some moments before he got up again and started warming up with low jumps. Journalists present there at the nets reported that Kohli was hit hard but then looked fine after a few minutes. It seems Kohli has recovered from the injury scare and that there is nothing much to worry ahead of the big semifinal clash.

Watch Kohli getting injured in the nets below:

Scary moment for Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel ball hit him in the nets. pic.twitter.com/iIUyit9XgL — Aru_ (@Aru_Ro45) November 9, 2022

Nott forget, just a day before Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also injured in the nets on Tuesday. Rohit was taking throwdowns in the nets and one of these throwdowns hit him on the forearm and he looked in a lot of pain. Rohit left the nets after physio rushed to him to check him. He was off the nets for a while before he headed back into the nets and started batting again, much to the relief of Indian team management. Rohit did not look in any sort of problem while batting and played some powerful strokes as well.

Cut to Wednesday and Virat was hit in the groin area. He too looks fine and hopefully there is no injury threat for them.

India aim to end the dry run of ICC trophies when they take on England in the second semifinal on Thursday that starts at 1.30 pm India time. The win will take them to final on November 13 at the iconic MCG where they meet either Pakistan or New Zealand.