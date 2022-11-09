Suryakumar Yadav vs Mark Wood, Kohli vs Rashid and other key matchups to look out for in IND vs ENG semifinal

Team India will take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the gorgeous Adelaide Oval on Thusday (November 9) and all eyes will be on some big matc players. When it comes to big matches, the big match players need to step and rise and they are in plenty in both the teams. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mark Wood are those player to name a few. It would be exciting to see how these big players go in the semifinal clash. In this article, we discuss some key matchups that will be exciting to watch out.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler

Bhuvneshwar enjoys bowling to Buttler than anyone else in world cricket in the T20s. In the five matches Bhuvi has bowled to Buttler, he has got him out 5 times while leaking just 30 runs off 32 balls. This is a massive record for Bhuvneshwar heading into the all-important semifinal clash. This year in IPL too, Bhuvneshwar troubled Buttler at the start of the season. It would be interesting to see how the England captain goes against smart Indian pacer in the semis.

Four teams remain _



It all begins at the SCG _#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MkSsYYE0pd — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 8, 2022

Mark Wood vs Suryakumar Yadav

Mark Wood has pace, Suryakumar Yadav has aggression and when these two meet each other, it would fire talking to fire. Wood has bowled seven balls to Suryakumar in T20 cricket and SKY has scored just 6 run off him so far. Surya is in form of his life at the moment. Wood has been consistently hitting the 140 kph mark or more. It would be exciting to see them go against each other and none would like to take the back seat. Also, Sam Curran enjoys bowling to Surya. Curran has bowled 8 deliveries so far in T20 cricket to Surya and has dismissed him twice.

Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid

Virat Kohli loves playing at Adelaide Oval. He feels like home here and his brilliant record here is the reason. But he has one big hurdle to cross against England and that is playing the spin of Adil Rashid. Kohli has had his struggles against the leg-spinner, scoring just 63 runs from 59 balls from him in T20s so far while getting out twice.