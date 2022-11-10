In Tears: Rohit Sharma breaks down after England knock India out of T20 World Cup - WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was an emotional man at the end of campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022. Men in Blue lost to England by 10 wickets to get knocked out of the tournament in an embarrassing way. At the end of the match, Rohit shook hands with all the England players which is the hallmark of the gentlemen's game. And then sat in the dugout alone to recollect himself after the hammering the Indian side received in hands of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales who singlehandedly took England to the brilliant win and set up final clash with Babar Azam's Pakistan on Sunday.

Rohit shed a tear or two at the end of match as it was getting difficult for him to deal with the loss.

Watch Rohit Sharma crying after the match below:

The Indian captain was soon calmed by head coach Rahul Dravid who went to him and spoke some words into his ears. This was done to calm him down. Rohit however must understand that his poor form was one of the biggest reasons for his flop show in this World Cup. He played a poor knock in the end, scoring 27 off 28 balls that included 4 fours. He and KL Rahul both failed again to make an impact on the match and it was due to fifty knocks from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav that India reached a fighting total og 168/6 in 20 overs.

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales then made a mockery of the chase, doing it in just 16 overs. Hales smashed 86 off 47 balls that included 4 fours and 7 sixes respectively while Buttler scored 80 off 49 balls that included 9 fours and 3 sixes respectively.