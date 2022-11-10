'We were...', Rahul Dravid's first REACTIONS after Team India gets knocked out of T20 WC, Read here

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that he felt India were short of 15-20 runs in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England which they lost by 10 wickets. Dravid said that Team India will reflect on the learning and see how they can improve as a T20 side from here. The loss means India have not lost four semi-finals after the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 win. The loss will hurt India even more as they were defeated by 10 wickets in a World Cup clash for the second time. Earlier, Pakistan had inflicted the same margin loss on India in 2021.

"On the day, we were not good enough. We need to reflect on things and improve from here. Runs on the board in the semifinals help a lot. We were looking to do the same. We had put up 180 plus runs in the tournament before. Boys were saying the pitch was little slower. They did not let us get away. We were probably 15-20 runs short. Hardik played beautifully. We should have got 180 on that wicket," saod Dravid at the post-match press conference after the 10-wicket loss.

India in 10 overs scored 62 runs, England in the Powerplay alone scored 63. A major difference between the two sides tonight. #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 10, 2022

An English journalist asked Dravid whether he suggests Indian players playing in the Big Bash League to get used to the conditions here, to which he said that it is up to the BCCI to take that decision. And for Indian players to play in BBL during their own peak season back home would be difficult. "There is no doubt about it that a lot of players come here and played in BBL. It showd today. It is very doifficult for Indian cricket. A lot of these tournaments happen at the peak of the season. It is up to BCCI to make that decision," said Dravid.