The fifth and final rescheduled Test between India and England will finish on July 5 and the first T20I of the tour is to be played on July 7. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and many more star players are likely to miss the first T20I against the Three Lions. Meaning, Hardik Pandya will lead a similar looking squad he led against Ireland for the two-match T20I series. The selection committee members have decided to give the players some rest for recovery for a period of 3 days after the five-day long Test match. India are set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England in their upcoming tour.

“The squad that played the T20I series in Ireland will remain in the first T20I and then from the second T20I, all the stars (Rohit, if fit, Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Jadeja) will make a comeback. Once they are well rested, all of them will be a part of the regular white ball side but most of the players in Ireland will remain till the end of T20I series,” according to a source in the BCCI quoted by PTI.

Team India all-format captain Rohit Sharma was tested positive for Covid-19 but he can still make a comeback for the fifth Test against England, as confirmed by head coach Rahil Dravid.

"He is being monitored by Indian team, Rohit hasnot been ruled out, we have still got 36 hours, so he will have a test later tonight and then in morning. It is upto medical team and sports science to take a better call."

However, Dravid still didn't settle the debate for many that who will lead India if Rohit is not available. He said that the official confirmation needs to comes from the BCCI selectors.

"It is better than confirmaion to who is captain comes from official sources," Dravid told reporters.

Notably, England have a task upon their head too with long-time skipper Eoin Morgan retiring from international cricket. England's 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday (June 28) after struggling with his form and fitness over the last 3 years. He led the side during the one-day series in the Netherlands this month but he was dismissed for a duck in two high-scoring matches and missed out on the final game due to a groin niggle. Vice-captain Jos Buttler is likely to lead the side now.